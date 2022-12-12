WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for November 2022

Over $10 billion of year-to-date net inflows

Strong breadth with year-to-date net inflows in 7 of 8 major product categories

Record global AUM over $80 billion

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for November 2022, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Key Highlights:

WisdomTree amid a nine-quarter net inflow streak

$10 billion of year-to-date net inflows translates into a 14% annualized year-to-date organic growth rate.

WisdomTree generated $1.1 billion of net inflows in November with organic growth in 7 of its 8 major product categories and had record-ending global AUM of over $80 billion.

U.S. Equity products have generated net inflows in 29 of the prior 30 months, including $283 million in November 2022, a 15% organic growth rate in the period.

WisdomTree Prime™ is currently in its early access phase and available to select users from its waitlist of over 6,500 people.



As of November 30, 2022 AUM Rollforward

($ in millions) Annualized Flow Rate MTD QTD YTD MTD QTD YTD Beginning of Period Total AUM $ 75,296 $ 70,880 $ 77,451 Total Net Flows U.S. Equity $ 283 $ 549 $ 2,872 14.6 % 15.7 % 13.2 % International Dev. Mkt Equity $ 172 $ 153 $ 215 21.8 % 10.0 % 2.0 % Emerging Market Equity $ 91 $ (46 ) $ 35 15.6 % (3.7 %) 0.4 % Fixed Income $ 628 $ 2,690 $ 10,597 54.9 % 137.6 % 266.0 % Commodity & Currency $ (137 ) $ (317 ) $ (4,024 ) (8.7 %) (9.7 %) (17.9 %) Alternatives $ 2 $ (4 ) $ 75 9.8 % (7.9 %) 31.4 % Cryptocurrency $ 2 $ 3 $ 43 12.0 % 10.7 % 13.1 % Leveraged & Inverse $ 91 $ 74 $ 206 73.0 % 28.9 % 12.7 % Total Net Flows $ 1,132 $ 3,102 $ 10,019 18.3 % 26.2 % 14.1 % Market Move $ 4,310 $ 6,756 $ (6,733 ) Current Total AUM $ 80,738 $ 80,738 $ 80,738 Average Total AUM $ 73,303 $ 74,635 $ 76,020 Blended Total Average Fee Rate 36 bps 38 bps

Please visit ir.wisdomtree.com for downloadable spreadsheets containing detailed AUM and flow data by asset class and fund broken out by daily, monthly, quarterly and annual timeframes.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $81 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to successfully implement our digital assets strategy, including WisdomTree Prime™, and achieve its objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

