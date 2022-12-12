Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2023 Fiscal Second Quarter Results, Details Liquidity Enhancement Program

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported results for fiscal 2023 second quarter which ended October 29, 2022 and provided details on the initiatives underway to improve liquidity and cash generation as the company emerges from pandemic-related conditions that led to historic inventory buildup.

Q2 FY2023 financial highlights:

Net sales of $187.4 million, a 14.0 percent and 9.0 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and the first quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively

Orders (1) of $182.8 million, a 11.7 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2022

Product order backlog remains at historically high levels of $463.1 million (1)

Operating income of $1.5 million and net loss in large part due to a $13.0 million non-cash deferred tax asset valuation adjustment

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president, and chief executive officer stated, "We achieved sales increases even though our capacity was constrained due to significant and unusual part shortages, a challenging labor environment, operating disruptions from COVID-19 related absences, and the first quarter COVID-19 mandated shutdown of our Shanghai production facilities. I am proud of our team's ability to increase our sales output during the second quarter and through the first half of the year under these conditions.

"The unprecedented and persistent supply chain conditions caused lower gross profits through fulfillment as well as higher costs for materials, labor, and freight that were not all able to be passed on to our customers. We made the strategic decision to keep delivery windows for our customers as close as possible to the originally committed date as supply chain and manufacturing constraints would allow, even though this sometimes added additional costs to fulfill projects. To address supply chain volatility, we aggressively secured inventory to fulfill orders for our customers, consuming cash while increasing predictability of operations. We did all this because Daktronics has distinguished itself for 54 years by meeting our customer commitments on delivery dates, product quality and customer support. Our people displayed enormous strength, adaptability, and resiliency over the past year and a half to maintain that reputation, securing supplies of critical components and responding to customers when demand came rushing back.

"In order to increase financial flexibility in support of the strategic decision to buy and build component inventory to fulfill the record backlog level, on October 31, 2022, we amended our credit facility to temporarily increase the commitment by $10.0 million to $45.0 million until January 31, 2023 at which time the facility returns to $35.0 million with a maturity date of April 29, 2025. However, because of the short-term nature of the increase, and because we cannot be certain that we will not experience significant future disruptions or need additional liquidity beyond our current sources to fund inventory levels, operations, and capital expenditures, it was concluded during the preparation of our quarterly financials, according to the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, these conditions ‘raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern’. This conclusion then required a recording of a valuation allowance for uncertainty in recoverability of our net deferred tax assets and current year tax benefit, resulting in us recording a $14.8 million non-cash charge for income taxes in the quarter, of which $13.0 million was to reverse previously recorded deferred tax assets."

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities at the end of the fiscal 2023 second quarter totaled $7.7 million, which compares to $61.6 million at the end of the fiscal 2022 second quarter and $22.0 million at the end of fiscal 2022. We had $26.4 million drawn on the line of credit as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to no advances as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 or the end of fiscal 2022. During fiscal 2023, cash was used for strategic growth in inventory stocking to add stability in our production, growth in accounts receivable due to increased business, and capital investments to increase manufacturing capacity. Purchases of property and equipment totaled $16.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023 compared to $4.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022. Our bank has amended the credit agreement to exclude from the covenant calculations the impact of the $13.0 million income tax expense related to establishing a valuation allowance for our net deferred tax assets. As a result, there was no covenant violation at October 29, 2022.

Liquidity Enhancement Program

Kurtenbach continued, “Our business continues to adapt and recover from the enduring implications of the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions have started to ease and we expect our inventory levels to peak in the third quarter and begin to decline to more normalized levels as order backlog is fulfilled and we reduce purchases. Our teams are focused on improving our cash flow and enhancing our liquidity, which includes:

Cash generation focus through proactively completing and fulfilling orders in our $463.1 million backlog, through: Productivity improvements from previous investments in factory capacity expansion and capital equipment and hiring only critical production and service personnel to increase output Operating margin improvement through pricing actions, product mix adjustments, and prudent management of operating expenses Re-engineering designs for supply chain resiliency 'Normalizing’ inventory levels as supply chain challenges continue to ease Aggressive management of working capital Concentrating capital investments on maximizing asset returns Obtaining additional sources of liquidity, with the consent of our lead banking partner.

"In our 54 year history, we have not been faced with the perfect storm that the last two years represent beginning with the immediate implications of the economy shutting down in the spring of 2020, followed by the sudden rebound in activity while supply chains were delayed, snarled and often closed. These times have stressed our liquidity beyond levels that we have ever seen, and our financial resources have not been sufficiently flexible. Our immediate priority is to restore our balance sheet to historical levels of liquidity. We are pursuing avenues to strengthen our financing flexibility by adding liquidity and diversifying our funding sources. Additionally, since last year at this time, we have successfully increased prices and have focused our selling and fulfillment resources on the most profitable opportunities and turning away price-driven business. We have taken steps with the specific goal of improving profitability and cash flow over the coming quarters and beyond as our backlog increasingly contains orders booked using current pricing methodologies.

He added, “We continue to improve the stability and consistency in our operations to provide increased production and output during these dynamic times of volatile supply chain and tight labor market conditions. These actions include carefully matching our production schedules, inventory, and labor to demand fulfillment. Our completed and planned capital investments will also increase our capacity as we enhance our automation capabilities. As supply chains continue to ease, we are further conserving cash by reducing inventory purchases and lowering inventory levels. We are prudently managing operating costs. We will continue to actively monitor market and supply conditions, adjusting pricing and operations accordingly."

Second Quarter and Year to Date Results

Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 11.7 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and increased by 2.2 percent on a year to date basis. Order increases for the year were driven by Live Events bookings for replacements and upgrades. These increases were offset by order volume declines in other areas primarily as these areas are normalizing levels after a record number of orders in fiscal 2022 driven from pent up demand after COVID-19. Orders softened in International due to weakening economic outlook relating to geopolitical events and currency headwinds.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by 14.0 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and by 16.2 percent on a year to date basis. Sales growth was driven by fulfilling orders in backlog even while we experienced multiple material supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Supply chain disruptions are creating an increase in lead times by extending the timing of converting orders to sales. This coupled with strong demand has contributed to a larger than typical backlog and inventory levels.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 16.9 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to 19.6 percent a year earlier and 16.0 percent for the six months ended October 29, 2022 as compared to 20.8 percent for the same fiscal six months. This comparative decline in gross profit percentage was caused by inflation in materials, freight, and personnel related costs. In addition, extraordinary supply chain disruptions created intermittent work stoppages and factory inefficiencies, adding additional costs to meet customer commitments. These conditions are beginning to abate. Prices were increased in late calendar 2022 and throughout 2023; these price changes are just beginning to be realized through sales as we work through backlog without price changes. We expect sales price changes to be realized through the remaining 2023 fiscal year.

Operating expenses increased 8.2 percent to $30.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $27.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, and increased 13.0 percent to $61.5 million for the six months ended October 29, 2022 as compared to $54.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022. The year to date increases were primarily due to personnel related expenses, convention and travel related expenses, and approximately $1.0 million for professional fees related to shareholder engagement.

Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a positive 0.8 percent, compared to a positive 2.7 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and a negative 1.1 percent for the six months ended October 29, 2022 as compared to positive 3.2 percent for the first six months of fiscal 2022.

The $14.0 million tax expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was primarily a result of a $13.0 million valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets and the reversal of tax benefits recognized in the first fiscal quarter as a result of our going concern assessment.

In light of the substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern and our related evaluation of the income tax implications of reaching this conclusion, we expect to conclude that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as a result of material weaknesses. Our going concern policy did not contemplate evaluating the income tax implications of reaching a substantial doubt going concern conclusion. In addition, the material weaknesses relate to the untimely internal communication to support the functioning of internal controls and the resulting accounting for income taxes. The Company continues to evaluate its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, and its ultimate conclusions on these topics may differ from what the Company currently anticipates.

About Daktronics

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

(1) Orders and backlog are not measures defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining orders and backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their orders and backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2022 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Net sales $ 187,439 $ 164,477 $ 359,359 $ 309,209 Cost of sales 155,735 132,213 301,861 244,757 Gross profit 31,704 32,264 57,498 64,452 Operating expenses: Selling 14,525 12,482 28,958 24,277 General and administrative 8,687 8,201 18,128 15,772 Product design and development 6,966 7,196 14,405 14,358 30,178 27,879 61,491 54,407 Operating income (loss) 1,526 4,385 (3,993 ) 10,045 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest (expense) income, net (263 ) (59 ) (323 ) 78 Other expense, net (208 ) (952 ) (955 ) (1,820 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,055 3,374 (5,271 ) 8,303 Income tax expense 14,039 1,000 13,039 2,244 Net (loss) income $ (12,984 ) $ 2,374 $ (18,310 ) $ 6,059 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,317 45,350 45,258 45,271 Diluted 45,317 45,499 45,258 45,490 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.13





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

October 29,

2022 April 30,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,431 $ 17,143 Restricted cash 712 865 Marketable securities 525 4,020 Accounts receivable, net 114,720 101,099 Inventories 167,892 134,392 Contract assets 39,330 41,687 Current maturities of long-term receivables 1,744 2,798 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,063 14,963 Income tax receivables 3,215 603 Total current assets 345,632 317,570 Property and equipment, net 74,271 66,765 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 734 1,490 Goodwill 7,637 7,927 Intangibles, net 1,253 1,472 Investment in affiliates and other assets 34,341 32,321 Deferred income taxes — 13,331 TOTAL ASSETS $ 463,868 $ 440,876





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

October 29,

2022 April 30,

2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 86,705 $ 76,313 Contract liabilities 90,403 90,393 Accrued expenses 38,169 34,959 Warranty obligations 11,320 11,621 Income taxes payable 455 408 Total current liabilities 227,052 213,694 Long-term warranty obligations 18,434 17,257 Long-term contract liabilities 12,303 10,998 Other long-term obligations 7,131 7,076 Line of Credit 26,418 — Deferred income taxes — 287 Total long-term liabilities 64,286 35,618 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred Shares, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, no par value, authorized 115,000,000 shares; 47,158,442 and 46,733,544 shares issued at October 29, 2022 and April 30, 2022, respectively 62,388 61,794 Additional paid-in capital 49,217 48,372 Retained earnings 78,298 96,608 Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,907,445 shares at October 29, 2022 and April 30, 2022, respectively (10,285 ) (10,285 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,088 ) (4,925 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 172,530 191,564 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 463,868 $ 440,876





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (18,310 ) $ 6,059 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,225 7,789 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (412 ) (676 ) Share-based compensation 985 1,012 Equity in loss of affiliates 1,701 1,565 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery 573 (588 ) Deferred income taxes, net 13,037 (41 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities (27,737 ) (23,654 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (21,938 ) (8,534 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (16,237 ) (4,507 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 432 760 Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 3,495 — Purchases of equity and loans to equity investees (2,882 ) (6,129 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (15,192 ) (9,876 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 190,608 — Payments on notes payable (164,190 ) — Principal payments on long-term obligations — (200 ) Proceed from exercise of stock options — 3 Tax payments related to RSU issuances (140 ) (199 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 26,278 (396 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (13 ) 8 NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (10,865 ) (18,798 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 18,008 80,402 End of period $ 7,143 $ 61,604





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 37,047 $ 34,463 $ 2,584 7.5 % $ 77,165 $ 67,244 $ 9,921 14.8 % Live Events 69,239 59,396 9,843 16.6 125,622 111,783 13,839 12.4 High School Park and Recreation 42,006 32,747 9,259 28.3 77,815 60,641 17,174 28.3 Transportation 16,679 14,053 2,626 18.7 36,219 26,611 9,608 36.1 International 22,468 23,818 (1,350 ) (5.7 ) 42,538 42,930 (392 ) (0.9 ) $ 187,439 $ 164,477 $ 22,962 14.0 % $ 359,359 $ 309,209 $ 50,150 16.2 % Orders: (1) Commercial $ 42,711 $ 58,358 $ (15,647 ) (26.8 )% $ 90,389 $ 96,687 $ (6,298 ) (6.5 )% Live Events 80,999 40,501 40,498 100.0 132,752 90,187 42,565 47.2 High School Park and Recreation 31,898 25,651 6,247 24.4 69,477 71,362 (1,885 ) (2.6 ) Transportation 16,583 14,699 1,884 12.8 32,287 36,044 (3,757 ) (10.4 ) International 10,616 24,498 (13,882 ) (56.7 ) 28,125 51,173 (23,048 ) (45.0 ) $ 182,807 $ 163,707 $ 19,100 11.7 % $ 353,030 $ 345,453 $ 7,577 2.2 %





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Net cash (used in) operating activities $ (21,938 ) $ (8,534 ) Purchases of property and equipment (16,237 ) (4,507 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 432 760 Free cash flow $ (37,743 ) $ (12,281 )