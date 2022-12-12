Genomic Biopharma and patient advocacy organization POIC e dintorni APS partner to offer whole genome sequencing to bring better treatments and cures to those living with gastrointestinal diseases

L’AQUILA, Italy, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genomic Biopharma Inc. , a genomic medicine-based drug discovery and development company, has partnered with Associazione Poic e Dintorni APS (“POIC e dintorni APS”), a patient organization that supports the advocacy of chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction (CIPO), to enable access to whole genome sequencing (WGS) and demonstrate the utility of genomic information to treat and cure the most severe disorders of gut motility, including:

ACTG2 mediated Megacystis Microcolon Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome (MMIHS)

Chronic Intestinal Pseudo Obstruction (CIPO)

Associazione Poic e dintorni APS is an Italian patient organization that supports the advocacy of CIPO, a rare and disabling disease characterized by a severe myogenic, neurogenic or idiopathic motility defect that affects the entire digestive tract, associated with periods of intestinal obstruction and inability to feed the patients.

Through the collaboration, all members of POIC e dintorni APS and their parents will have access to whole genome sequencing. Among rare, severe and disabling intestinal diseases, Genomic Biopharma will target one of its first drug candidates, demonstrating the clinical utility of genomic information in drug discovery and development for the treatment of rare diseases. At the American Society of Human Genetics conference in October, Genomic Biopharma presented a poster that identified siRNA sequences as good candidates for the development of a new therapeutic approach in MMIHS and underscored a translational impact for future strategy to treat the underlying cause of the disease.

“For those living with ultra rare diseases, in particular, the only approach is to take the broadest and most comprehensive look at the person’s genomic profile through whole genome sequencing,” said Mattia Capulli, PhD, co-founder of Genomic Biopharma. “It is our mission to push genomics to new frontiers in order to develop treatments for diseases for which there are no cure or resolutive pharmacological therapies. In partnering with progressive organizations like Poic dintorni APS, we will pave the way to cure the most severe disorders of gut motility.”

“As a mother of a daughter affected by CIPO since her birth and as President of a patient organization that supports the advocacy of chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, I am very excited about the potential that this partnership with Genomic Biopharma offers us. It clearly shows the joint-commitment to improve patients' quality of life,” said Ornella Spada, President and co-founder of Poic e dintorni APS. “Starting today, the word hope has a new and encouraging meaning for families, caregivers and patients affected by CIPO.”

Another goal of the partnership is to raise awareness of MMIHS and CIPO around the world in order to bring together the world’s most knowledgeable experts from clinicians to patient advocates to truly foster the development of an international alliance of pediatric and adult patients.

About Genomic Biopharma Inc.

Genomic Biopharma Inc., a company created by Dante Genomics, is a drug discovery and development company building a pipeline of drug programs focused on bringing to market treatments and therapies for infectious and rare diseases. The Company develops its pipeline based on findings from Dante Genomics’ proprietary database of whole genomes. Genomic Biopharma’s core technology, the GBI AI, uses predictive algorithms and genomic data mining to support the identification of novel RNA-based therapeutics.

About Associazione Poic e dintorni APS

Associazione Poic e dintorni APS is an Italian patient organization that supports the advocacy of chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction (CIPO), a rare and disabling disease characterized by a severe myogenic, neurogenic or idiopathic motility defect that affects the entire digestive tract, associated with periods of intestinal obstruction and inability to feed the patients. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of patients and to accelerate scientific research to find a cure. Poic e dintorni APS relies also on its Scientific Advisory Board leadership, made up by 18 members with different clinic-scientific background and internationally acknowledged.

