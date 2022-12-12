Worldwide End-of-Line Packaging Industry to 2030 - Rapid Surge in Growth of Urbanization and Industrialization Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End-of-Line Packaging Market, by Technology, by Received Order, by End-use Industry, by Stand Alone, by Function, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
End-of-line packaging systems are automated by control systems for manufacturing products at a faster rate in order to meet the rising demands of products in the marketplace. End-of-line packaging reduces the requirement for skilled labor and allows workers to focus on other valuable skills.
Market Dynamics
Global end-of-line packaging market has witnessed significant growth from 2020, the rising growth of manufacturing industry in Asia-pacific, owing to the rapid surge in growth of urbanization and industrialization. Manufacturers are adopting automation technology in production of packaging solutions for reducing the labor and production cost. This scenario is expected to foster growth of the global end-of-line packaging market during the forecast period.
End-use industries are progressively opting for customized end-of-line packaging solutions. Therefore, the share of customized order segment is expected to rise through 2030. As industries opt for standardized solutions for improved efficiency in end-of-line packaging, it is expected that the received order type segment will witness an increased demand during the forecast period.
The food & beverages end-use segment is expected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization is the key factor influencing growth of the end-of-line packaging market. Demand for end-of-line packaging machineries is increasing in food and beverage end-use industries as it reduces the manual handling of products, which reduces the risk of contamination. Electronics & semiconductor, pharmaceuticals, and automotive are some of the key end-use industries in the global end-of-line packaging market.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global end-of-line packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global end-of-line packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Krones AG, IMA S.p.A, Bosch Packaging Technology, DS Smith plc., Pro Mach, Inc., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Festo Group, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., and Gebo Cermex
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global end-of-line packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, end-of-line packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global end-of-line packaging market
