Artificial Intelligence in Military Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global artificial intelligence in military market is expected to grow from $6.07 billion in 2021 to $7.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The artificial intelligence in military market is expected to grow to $11.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13%.



The artificial intelligence in the military market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing artificial intelligence in the military services such as facial recognition, language translation, remotely-operated weapon stations, robotic mine detectors, and intrusion detection servies.



The artificial intelligence in the military market also includes sales of sensor, drone, detector, computers equipment's which are used in providing artificial intelligence in the military.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Artificial intelligence in the military facilitates quick decision-making, both in dynamic, information-dense environments and in information-scarce ones. Artificial intelligence is employed in military intelligence to analyze the enemy's intelligence and as an application in autonomous vehicles and weapon systems.



Artificial intelligence in the military is used in supporting and planning military operations.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in military market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main offerings of artificial intelligence in military are hardware, software, and services.



The different technologies include machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, computer vision, intelligent virtual agent (IVA) or virtual agents, and others that involve several platforms such as land, naval, and airborne. The different installations include new procurement and upgradation that are used in information processing, simulation and training, warfare platform, threat monitoring, situational awareness, cyber security, and other applications.



Increased spending on defense is driving the growth of artificial intelligence in the military market going forward.Artificial intelligence refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to work like humans and spoof their actions.



Most governments have set up specialized departments or organizations with the specific purpose of developing new capabilities as well as planning, launching, and integrating AI capabilities into military equipment. For instance, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based international institute that provides data, analysis, and recommendations for armed conflict, military expenditure, and arms trade as well as disarmament and arms control, the worldwide military budget was anticipated to be $1,917 billion in 2019, an increase of 3.6% from the budget for the previous year. Therefore, increased t spending on defense is driving the growth of artificial intelligence in the military market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the military market.Major players operating in the artificial intelligence in the military market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2022, Raytheon Technologies, a US-based aerospace, and defense company partnered with a US-based company, C3 AI’s application platform to deliver next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities for the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program of US Army. TITAN will ingest data from high-altitude and space using terrestrial and aerial sensors to provide targetable data and situational awareness.



In May 2022, EMCORE Corporation, a US-based communication device company acquired L3Harris’s space and navigation business for approximately $5 million.Through this acquisition, EMCORE will expand its inertial navigation product portfolio and add inertial measurement unit products and navigation and strategic grade gyro products from L3Harri.



L3Harris Technologies is a US-based aerospace and defense technology company.



The countries covered in the artificial intelligence in military market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The artificial intelligence in the military market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides artificial intelligence in the military market statistics, including artificial intelligence in the military industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a artificial intelligence in the military market share, detailed artificial intelligence in the military market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the artificial intelligence in the military industry. This artificial intelligence in the military market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

