UPDATE -- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Licensing Agreement with Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) ("Titan" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted an exclusive license to Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (“Ocular”) pertaining to certain patent applications for ophthalmic uses in both humans and nonhuman animals in the territory of the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Ocular will pay Titan an upfront licensing fee with the potential for additional payments upon reaching certain milestones.



Kate Beebe DeVarney, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Titan Pharmaceuticals, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this licensing agreement with Ocular. Our team has been working hard to monetize our significant scientific assets. We believe our drug delivery technology can provide significant benefit to companies across multiple therapeutic areas.”

Additional information regarding the agreement can be found in an 8k that was filed with the SEC: https://ir.titanpharm.com/all-sec-filings.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), based in South San Francisco, CA, is a development stage company developing proprietary therapeutics with its ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology. The ProNeura technology has the potential to be used in developing products for treating a number of chronic conditions, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes. In December 2021, Titan commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

