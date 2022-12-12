The Worldwide Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Equipment Type, Technologies and Processes, Size, Impurities, Operating modes, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 8.14 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.47 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$12.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AP&S International, Applied Materials, Dainippon Screen, Entegris, Rena Technologies, Semsysco, Shibaura Mechatronics, Toho Technology, Tokyo Electron, Ultron Systems, Veeco Instruments, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of MEMs Technology
4.1.2 Increasing Number of Critical Steps in the Wafer Cleaning Sequence
4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Silicon-Based Sensors, Chips, and Diodes in IoT Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Environmental Concerns Owing to Emission
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Expanding Semiconductor Industry
4.3.2 Advancement in Wafer Cleaning Systems
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complexities Related to Miniaturized Structures of Electronic Devices
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Equipment Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Batch Immersion Cleaning System
6.3 Batch Spray Cleaning System
6.4 Scrubbers
6.5 Single Wafer Cryogenic System
6.6 Single Wafer Spray System
7 Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Technologies and Processes
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wet Chemical Cleaning Process
7.2.1 HF Acid Solution
7.2.2 Sulfuric Acid Solution
7.2.3 RCA Cleaning Process
7.2.4 Alternative Cleaning Solutions
7.3 Vapor Dry Cleaning Process
7.3.1 Vapor Phase Cleaning Process
7.3.2 Plasma Stripping and Cleaning Process
7.4 Aqueous Cleaning Process
7.4.1 Aqueous FEOL Cleaning Process
7.4.2 Aqueous BEOL Cleaning Process
7.5 Cryogenic Aerosols And Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process
7.6 Emerging Technologies
7.6.1 Laser Cleaning
7.6.2 Aqueous-Based Emerging Technologies
7.6.3 Chemical-Based Emerging Technologies
7.6.4 Dry Particle Removal
8 Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 150 mm
8.3 200 mm
8.4 300 mm
9 Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Impurities
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemical Impurities
9.3 Metallic Impurities
9.4 Particle Impurities
10 Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Operating modes
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automatic Equipment
10.3 Manual Equipment
10.4 Semiautomatic Equipment
11 Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 CIS
11.3 Interposer
11.4 LED
11.5 Logic
11.6 Memory
11.7 MEMS
11.8 RF Device
12 Americas' Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 AP&S International
17.2 Applied Materials
17.3 Dainippon Screen
17.4 Entegris
17.5 Lam Research
17.6 Modutek
17.7 Naura Akrion
17.8 PVA Tepla
17.9 Rena Technologies
17.10 SCHMID
17.11 Screen Semiconductor Solutions
17.12 SEMES
17.13 Semsysco
17.14 Shibaura Mechatronics
17.15 Speedline Technologies
17.16 Toho Technology
17.17 Tokyo Electron
17.18 Ultron Systems
17.19 Veeco Instruments
18 Appendix
