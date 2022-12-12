Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Florida

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Florida have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters .



Residential solar deployments in Florida have grown substantially over the last several years and are expected to reach more than 500 MW by the end of 2022, according to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association. Additionally, deployments of residential battery capacity in Florida are expected to grow more than four-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters are unlocking more energy independence for our customers than ever before,” said Matt Selby, president at Unicity Solar. “We’re excited to grow our business by offering Enphase’s industry-leading products and services to homeowners across Florida.”

“The recent Hurricane Ian left millions of Florida residents without power and electricity for several days,” said Justin Vaughan, CEO at Freedom Solar Energy. “Many of our customers with IQ8-powered Enphase Energy Systems kept their lights on, including a Florida homeowner whose house was the only one on the block with power.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions when pairing Enphase IQ™ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 Microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Energy security is very important to Florida homeowners and Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters give our customers peace of mind, with or without a battery,” said Luke Guy, owner at Sunergy Solar. “Enphase aligns with our mission to provide customers with the best possible experience using solar energy systems.”

“Thanks to our experienced installer partners in Florida, homeowners across the state are making their clean energy goals a reality,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Our industry-leading microinverter technology powers high-quality energy systems that are safe, resilient and adaptable.”

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, Enphase Energy Systems, IQ8, IQ Batteries, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems; and growth in Florida of residential solar deployments and deployments of residential battery capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: