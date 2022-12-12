Helping Ontario Cannabis Retailers Meet Customer Demand

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merrco Payments Inc. ("Merrco"), the leader in cannabis payments, and Gratify Payments Inc. ("Gratify"), the BNPL platform for payment companies, today announced the launch of buy now pay later for Ontario cannabis retailers - a Canadian first. Gratify is a buy now pay later platform that offers a new way for retailers to meet consumer demand through payment plans. BNPL from Gratify helps cannabis retailers sell accessories and other high-ticket items, and helps consumers use the payment method that best suits them.

"Buy now pay later has been an exciting addition to how Canadians want to pay," said Fern Glowinsky, Merrco President and CEO. "Today, we're pioneering cannabis payments yet again and supporting cannabis retailers with new payment options just in time for the holiday season."

Features and benefits of Buy Now Pay Later from Gratify include:

Help cannabis retailers offer more payment options to their customers

Match the same range of payment experiences available in retail

Keep up with consumer demand for payment method choice at the check out

"The cannabis retail industry is maturing, and consumers expect the same payment experience they get elsewhere," says Ryan Brough, CEO of Gratify. "We're proud to help cannabis retailers in Ontario be first in Canada to accept buy now pay later."

Gratify BNPL will be available starting Dec. 12, 2022, for cannabis retailers served by Merrco in Ontario. For more information, visit www.merrco.com/bnpl.

About Merrco: Founded in 2016, Merrco is Canada's leading cannabis payment solution provider, bringing seamless, secure payment solutions to the market by making payments smarter and simpler every step of the way. Merrco's solution is embedded across the payments value chain with broad distribution through its strategic partnerships and integrations, and their platform offers e-commerce, virtual terminal, mobile, recurring and card present payment solutions with robust online reporting capabilities. Visit https://www.merrco.com/ to learn more.

Developed by Merrco's Payfirma subsidiary, and via an open API integration, PayHQ® enables merchants and payment technology providers to integrate shopping carts, POS terminals and e-commerce platforms for secure payment acceptance both in-store and online. Visit the easy-to-follow developers' guide to learn more at https://developers.payfirma.com/guide.

About Gratify Pay: Gratify is a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company providing innovative payment solutions to payment facilitators, payment service providers (PSPs), merchants and consumers. Founded in 2021 to enable PSPs to process their own BNPL, Gratify partners across many spectrums of the payments ecosystem for the good of all parties. Gratify operates across Canada and the United States today, bringing BNPL to payment providers so they can keep up with merchant demand. Visit us at gratifypay.com.

Contact Information:

Luke Ramsey

Head of Partnerships

luke.ramsey@gratifypay.com

+16049982227



Nuno Salgado

Head of Marketing and Partnerships

nuno.salgado@merrco.com

1.800.957.0534



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.