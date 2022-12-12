CN’s Leadership in Sustainability Recognized, Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 11th Straight Year

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognized as a global leader in sustainability through inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Inclusion in the DJSI World Index is reserved for a select group of companies and is based on performance across a variety of sustainability criteria including economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

“We are honoured to once again be included on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices. At CN, we understand we play an important role in moving the economy and delivering the goods needed in communities across the continent. Our dedicated team of railroaders is committed to making sustainability an essential part of the way we do our work every day.”

Tracy Robinson, President and chief executive officer of CN



CN’s sustainability targets and goals include:

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 43% by 2030 from a 2019 base year and reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions intensity from fuel- and energy-related activities by 40% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Eliminating serious injuries and fatalities from our workplace and reducing train accidents as we progressively move towards a zero-injury work environment.

Attaining by 2022 and thereafter maintaining an executive management team in which at least 30% are women.

Attaining by 2022 and thereafter maintaining a Board composition in which at least 50% of the non-management Board members come from diverse groups, including gender parity.

Tying CN’s executive compensation to material sustainability factors, safety, employee engagement, customer centricity and environmental performance.



CN released its 2021 Sustainability Report Data Supplement earlier this year which outlines key performance metrics in the areas of environment, safety, people, community and economy.

To learn more about how CN is working towards a more sustainable future, please visit https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI follows a best-in-class approach, surveying sustainability leaders from each industry on a global and regional level. The annual review of the DJSI family is based on a thorough analysis of economic, environmental and social performance, assessing issues such as corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation, supply chain management, stakeholder engagement and labour practices.

The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/.

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders that represent the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI).

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index comprises global sustainability leaders that represent the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN, to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to: CN’s fuel efficiency; the Company’s ability to implement certain initiatives, including relating to emissions targets, scenario analyses, risk mitigation strategies, changes to enterprise risk management, future investments in and the availability of carbon emissions-reduction tools and technologies including through CN’s fleet upgrades; the future availability of biofuels at commercially reasonable cost and in sufficient volumes; the impacts of existing and planned capital investments; North American and global economic growth; applicable laws, rules, regulations and government policies; the availability and cost of labour on the timelines anticipated and with the capabilities required, as well as the availability and cost of services and infrastructure; and capital investments and technology developments by third parties. Reference should also be made to Management’s Discussion and Analysis in CN’s annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN’s website, for a description of major risk factors relating to CN.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward- looking statement.



