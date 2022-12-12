Lantheus Grants Rights for the Use of its Microbubbles to SonoThera for its Ultrasound-Guided Nonviral Gene Therapy Platform

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, announced a strategic collaboration with SonoThera, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through genetic therapy. Under the agreement, Lantheus’ microbubbles will be used in combination with SonoThera’s ultrasound-guided, nonviral, gene therapy platform and treatments.

“Ultrasound and our microbubble platform have the potential to offer an alternative path to viral vectors for gene therapy delivery and potentially increase their safety, impact, and cost-effectiveness,” said Etienne Montagut, Chief Business Officer, Lantheus. “We are pleased to be collaborating with microbubble and gene therapy expert, SonoThera, on this important innovation.”

Microbubbles have played an important role in cardiac imaging for years. Since its launch in 2001, Lantheus’ microbubble has been the most chosen, studied, and trusted ultrasound enhancing agent in the U.S. with more than 21 million studies performed.1 The Company continues to seek to enhance its microbubble platform through new collaborations.

SonoThera plans to combine its nonviral vector gene therapy delivery technology with Lantheus’ microbubble in several applications. Microbubble ultrasound enhancing agents have the potential to dramatically improve gene therapy treatments by enhancing the delivery of genetic payloads to tissue. The physical response of microbubbles in an ultrasound field can transiently disrupt biological barriers such as the vasculature and cell membranes, enhancing genetic payload permeability into tissue.2

“SonoThera is honored to have the chance to work with Lantheus, a leader in microbubble development and commercialization,” said Kenneth Greenberg, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SonoThera. “We believe that Lantheus’ product, combined with our innovative nonviral gene therapy technology, will enable the development of a new generation of genetic therapies.”

About Lantheus

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

About SonoThera

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human disease through genetic therapy. SonoThera is developing an ultrasound-guided, nonviral gene therapy platform and treatments designed to provide patients with the next generation of safe and effective genetic medicines. The platform utilizes sonoporation, a microbubble-mediated biophysical process to non-invasively deliver genetic payloads selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body. SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Visit www.sonothera.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “believe,” “can,” “continues,” “plan,” “potential,” “will” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include (i) expectations for future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and potential outcomes of pre-clinical and clinical studies and filings and other interactions with regulatory authorities; (ii) the impact of legislative, regulatory, competitive and technological changes; (iii) SonoThera’s ability to successfully launch its technology with our microbubble as a commercial product; and (iv) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

1DRG Echo Monthly Monitor 2022

2Sirsi et al Theranostics 2012; 2(12):1208-1222

