GEX ANNOUNCES YEAR END OUTLOOK AND FUTURE GROWTH INITIATIVES

Dallas, TX., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC Pink: GXXM), a Dallas based management consulting company, today announced its 2022 year-end outlook as well as upcoming initiatives geared towards significantly accelerating revenue growth and profitability.



Sri Vanamali, the CEO of GEX said, “Several years ago, we embarked on the monumental journey of transforming a low margin, back-office staffing business with limited resources and capabilities into a high growth management consulting business that today delivers cutting edge solutions to multiple Fortune 100 companies throughout the United States. Our singular focus on service excellence, customer delight and value enhancement through our turn-key operational capabilities has resulted in a truly transformational business model that has reaped enormous dividends as evidenced by the strong financial results over the last three fiscal years”.

The success of the strategic roadmap was evidenced by the nearly doubling of year-over-year sales in the nine months ended September 2022 compared to the same period last year and over a 100% increase in Q3 2022 revenue compared to Q3 2021 along with strong gross margin performances year over year. Starting with an annual revenue of approximately just under $400,000 in 2019 to achieving a Year-To-Date revenue of approximately $1.7 million as of September 2022, the company has achieved tremendous growth results within a very short span of time, under the stewardship of President and CEO, Sri Vanamali, and plans to continue along this exceptional growth path into the foreseeable future.

“Our corporate philosophy has always been to look beyond the present and find ways to deliver exceptional value to our investors and shareholders by identifying unique, value-driven opportunities that are both profitable and sustainable in the long run”, said Sri Vanamali. In line with this strategic direction, one of the near- future initiatives planned for GEX for 2023 is to expand the firm’s strategy consulting capabilities in the world of private equity by aligning with successful fund managers and LP groups that deploy hundreds of millions of dollars towards “buy and build” investment strategies in the lower and upper middle market space. As a strategic partner to private equity and independent sponsors in deploying operational capabilities across business services and other high growth business segments, GEX is expected to benefit greatly from the highly active PE landscape by offering unique strategic solutions to capital providers and portfolio executives that are expected to significantly enhance its top line.

“Our future looks exceptionally bright and robust as we look to deliver excellence to our clients and investors. My goal is to continue communicating the news related to the amazing initiatives currently undertaken by the company to our shareholders via regular press releases and announcements. I would like to once again express my gratitude to our investors, shareholders and strategic partners who have supported us through the years and am very excited about all the growth initiatives we have planned ahead. I look forward to talking about these opportunities over the coming weeks and months “, said Mr. Vanamali.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and Enterprise Technology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GEX Management, Inc.

Media Contact:

John Godwin,

Director, Client Relations

Email address: info@gexmanagement.com