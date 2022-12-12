New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 38th location in Huntsville, AL! The brand-new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When asked why he wanted to start a business flipping houses, David said, “I have previously flipped two houses, and it was everything I imagined it would be. The feeling of using my gifts to bring those homes back to life, seeing the finished product, and passing it over to grateful families overwhelmed me with accomplishment.”

“As a new franchise owner, my goal is to bring old homes back to life that need the attention that others are unable to give for whatever reason,” said David. “To see a project from beginning to end and know it was quality work is the best time I've ever had ‘working.’”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Huntsville, AL, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/al/huntsville

Contact Details:

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110