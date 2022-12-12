Riverside Medical Center Performs First In-Patient Use of Biomaterial-Based HydroPICC® Dual Lumen Catheter

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI) today announced that Riverside Medical Center, located just outside the Chicago area, was the first in the nation to use its HydroPICC® Dual-Lumen catheter in a patient. Made from a proprietary hydrophilic biomaterial featuring MIMIX™ technology, the device was inserted by Dr. Howard Roth at the level-two trauma Magnet® hospital in a patient experiencing complications with their existing polyurethane catheter.



Approximately 85% of hospital patients in the United States receive a vascular access device and many of those patients encounter a vascular access-related complication caused by the use of a polyurethane catheter that can delay their treatment and sometimes lead to infections or even death. PICC and midline complications cost more than $4.5 billion dollars annually and can cost a single, large hospital more than $3 million dollars per year.

“We frequently encounter patients with vascular access complications or polyurethane catheters that need to be replaced and are pleased to have a biomaterial alternative,” said Dr. Roth. “We want our patients to focus on getting healthier, and by reducing complications associated with their vascular access device, we can accelerate their treatment and eventual recovery.”

The unique, patented biomaterial used by Access Vascular in its suite of vascular access devices is designed to avoid these complications and has demonstrated a significant reduction in complications such as occlusions, deep vein thrombosis and phlebitis in recent studies.

“It is a tremendous validation to see our dual-lumen device helping patients,” said James Biggins, CEO of Access Vascular. “Putting this device in the hands of clinicians will help speed treatment and healing while also reducing the overall cost of care for health systems and insurers.”

The HydroPICC Dual-Lumen is a 5 French catheter available in multiple kit configurations. It will be made available over the coming weeks as the newest addition to the expanding family of AVI vascular access devices. AVI plans to continue expansion of its portfolio by adding more peripheral intravenous and central line options.

To learn more about AVI, its family of biomaterial-based catheters or to request the HydroPICC Dual-Lumen, please visit https://www.accessvascularinc.com/.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC®and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Riverside Medical Center

Riverside Medical Center is located in Kankakee, Illinois, and is part of Riverside Healthcare, a fully integrated healthcare system serving the needs of patients throughout five Illinois counties including Kankakee, Iroquois, Livingston, Will, Grundy and parts of Western Indiana. Riverside Medical Center is a 300-bed Level II Trauma hospital that provides a full scope of inpatient and outpatient care. Offering award-winning programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery, orthopedics and a reputation for nursing excellence has placed Riverside as a leader nationally and locally. Riverside is the area's only Magnet® Recognized hospital and ranks among the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide for clinical performance. The healthcare system has earned Truven Health's Top 100 Hospitals award ten times. Riverside Medical Group includes more than 140 primary and specialty care providers that deliver care at sites throughout the region. For more information visit riversidehealthcare.org.

