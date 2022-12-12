Agriculture Equipment Market was worth USD 156 billion in 2021 & it will grow at a CAGR of 5% till 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Agriculture Equipment Market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Medical Plastic treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as products, applications, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global Agriculture Equipment Market are Amazone Inc., AGCO Corporation, FlieglAgro-Center GmbH, Agromaster, CNH Industrial N.V., APV GmbH, Bellota Agrisolutions, CLAAS KGaAmbH, Deere & Company, ISEKI & Co., Ltd., Escorts Limited, KUBOTA Corporation, KUHN SAS, HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Quivogne CEE GmbH (Kiwon RUS LLC), Rostselmash, KRUKOWIAK, and among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Agriculture Equipment Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Equipment related to raising animals or growing crops, as well as equipment used in horticulture or floriculture, is referred to as agricultural equipment. It can also be defined as a device, component of a device, or attachment to a device that is primarily intended to be used for agricultural purposes and is referred to as agricultural equipment. The mechanical tools and equipment used in farming and other forms of agriculture are referred to as agricultural equipment. Such equipment comes in various forms, including hand tools, power tools, tractors, and the endless variety of farm implements they can pull or drive. Both organic and nonorganic farming employs a wide range of equipment. Many different kinds of agricultural machinery serve various functions; for example, tractors handle the bulk of the labor on contemporary farms. They are utilized to push and pull tools, such as tilling and seed-planting machines. Loosening the soil and eliminating weeds or competing plants, tillage implements prepare the soil for planting.

Scope of Agriculture Equipment Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Amazone Inc., AGCO Corporation, FlieglAgro-Center GmbH, Agromaster, CNH Industrial N.V., APV GmbH, Bellota Agrisolutions, CLAAS KGaAmbH, Deere & Company, ISEKI & Co., Ltd., Escorts Limited, KUBOTA Corporation, KUHN SAS, HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Quivogne CEE GmbH (Kiwon RUS LLC), Rostselmash, KRUKOWIAK, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The harvesters segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product includes tractors, planting equipment, harvesters, and others. During the forecast period, the harvesters segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Over the next few years, it is projected that advancements in harvesting technology will support the segment's growth. The growing acceptance of smart combine harvesters and the incorporation of smart actuators into available combine harvesters support market expansion. Farmers can monitor grain flow rates and better manage harvesting processes thanks to smart combine harvesters. In light of these facts, farmers and contractors are more likely to prefer smart combine harvesters over traditional harvesters.

land development & seed bed preparation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application includes harvesting & threshing, land development & seed bed preparation, sowing & planting, plant protection, and others. The land development & seed bed preparation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Tractors, levelers, and agricultural equipment are all included in the land development and seedbed preparation. Due to a number of causes, including the need for more food driving the need for mechanized farming, the availability of technologically improved tractors, and increased urbanization leading to a labor crisis compelling farmers to embrace technology, the demand for agricultural tractors is on the rise. It is forecasted that this will help the market grow.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for medical plastic include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Large tracts of undeveloped farmland are a major factor in the rise, which has increased the need for farm mechanization. Growing demand for high-capacity machinery due to large farms, rising labor costs, the integration of robotic systems and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) in tractors and harvesters, and the increasing popularity of self-propelled machines are all predicted to propel regional market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the usage of intelligent combine harvesters outfitted with monitoring technologies to boost farm production is growing in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Agriculture Equipment market size was valued at USD 12.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.49 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2029. One of Europe's top locations for FDI in mining, construction, and agricultural machinery in Germany. These elements effectively fuel the nation's market. German engineering is the best in the world, and this contributes to the preference for German agricultural equipment. They also developed a very talented and well-trained staff to operate its cutting-edge agricultural equipment, enabling the application of cutting-edge technologies in crop fields. Additionally, German farmers receive a yearly payment from the European Union for the investment they make in their fields. They can now purchase pricey contemporary machinery because of this. The market for agricultural machinery in the nation is heavily influenced by the aforementioned elements.

China

China’s Agriculture Equipment market size was valued at USD 15.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029. Growing government-funded schemes and the inclination for farm mechanization are encouraging market expansion. The "Made in China 2025" initiative, which China introduced, seeks to produce 90% of its own agricultural equipment and hold a third market share by 2020 for high-end products such as farm tractors. This in turn stimulates the country’s tractor market, which includes agricultural tractors. A variety of regional regulatory groups, like the China Agricultural Industry Mechanization Association, educate both co-operatives and individual farmers on the benefits of deploying powerful tractors in larger farm regions in order to promote agricultural mechanization. Thus, the rapid development of farm mechanization by local farmers, which is promoting the market's expansion, is driving tractor sales.

India

India's Agriculture Equipment market size was valued at USD 13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.25 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2029. The need for agricultural equipment in the region is fueled by the labor scarcity there. For instance, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Agency (NREGA) has caused a cascade effect that has resulted in farm mechanization in several locations due to a lack of labor. During the key sowing and transplanting season, the migration of seasonal migrant workers from Bihar and the UP to states like Haryana and Punjab has drastically decreased as a result of the adoption of this scheme. As a result, these states have seen a marked growth in the demand for agricultural equipment.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as ICT, healthcare, chemical & materials, machinery, semiconductors, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the medical plastics sector have seen increased revenue due to the signature requirement for machines that will make the work easier.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing research and development in the agriculture sector.

