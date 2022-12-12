ECGI Provides Update on Strategic Vision and Current Deals in Negotiation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ECGI HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: ECGI) (ECGI or the Company), D/B/A Elite Cannabis Group Incorporated, a Nevada-based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, is pleased to offer current and prospective shareholders with the following update.

The Company is targeting a leadership role in product manufacturing and wholesale distribution in the legal cannabis marketplace in California. Management believes the Company has a built-in edge in targeting this niche, which offers a value proposition to small and medium sized grow operations and retailers.

“The industry has effectively over-verticalized and there’s rampant inefficiency that drives value destruction for smaller producers and for the whole retail side of the equation,” noted Danny Wong, CEO of ECGI. “We are now well into the process on the strategic side, and we believe ECGI can grow into something akin to the CostCo of the California cannabis market.”

Management notes that ECGI plans to actualize this vision through a series of strategic deals and cultivated brand relationships, which will be manifest as minority stake acquisitions, exclusive licensing contracts, or similar contractual agreements that build the Company’s scale as a central player in the California cannabis supply chain.

Wong added, “There’s an enormous opportunity here to disrupt the big vertically integrated operations and bring in the smaller producers on an even playing field, which stands to offer huge value to retailers and consumers at the same time.”

In line with this vision, the Company is currently negotiating an exclusive licensing deal with a premier cannabis vape line that includes the former sales team of one of the most successful brands in the cannabis market. Additional details will be announced very soon.

“We also want to express our sense of urgency about getting caught up on every level now that things are moving,” concluded Wong, “To that end, we are working actively with our accountants to complete and file outstanding financials in the most timely manner possible. We have also engaged with OTCmarkets.com as we work to update our corporate information and online presence quickly and comprehensively.”

ECGI Holdings, which plans to operate as Elite Cannabis Group, is reorganizing as an acquisition-oriented corporation with California-based targets including undercapitalized and distressed licensed cannabis assets, properties zoned for cannabis cultivation and processing, and cannabis companies operating in market sectors with nationwide expansion possibilities.

