Sbanken ASA: Tap Issue ISIN NO0011087587

Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY

Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/25 FRN C, ISIN NO0011087587 amount NOK 400.000.000,-.
New outstanding amount NOK 2.700.000.000,-

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act