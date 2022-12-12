ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
05-Dec-2211,666€572.20€6,675,246.70
06-Dec-2211,847€571.84€6,774,563.60
07-Dec-2218,505€562.92€10,416,903.07
08-Dec-2211,028€562.30€6,200,998.08
09-Dec-224,044€572.37€2,314,682.48

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

