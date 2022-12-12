Monoethylene Glycol Market is Projected to Reach US$ 40.8 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Monoethylene Glycol Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Monoethylene Glycol Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing production of polyethylene terephthalate.

A rise in various industrial sectors.

Increase in the demand for polyester fiber in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Monoethylene Glycol Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Grade Type (Polyester Grade, Industrial Grade, Antifreeze Grade, and Low Conductivity Grade),

(Polyester Grade, Industrial Grade, Antifreeze Grade, and Low Conductivity Grade), By Application Type (Polyester Fiber, PET, Antifreeze & Coolants, Chemical Intermediates, and Others),

(Polyester Fiber, PET, Antifreeze & Coolants, Chemical Intermediates, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Monoethylene Glycol Market Insights

Market Trends by Grade Type

The market is segmented as a polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade, and low conductivity grade. The polyester grade is estimated to be the dominating segment of the market over the forecast period. It has a wide range of applications owing to some of its lucrative characteristics, such as moisture-absorbing features and low volatility.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as polyester fiber, PET, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, and others. Polyester fiber is estimated to account for the major share of the market on account of its utilization in myriad end-use industries such as resins, electronics, and textiles. On the other hand, PET is estimated to register a high growth rate in the market due to the high consumption of products in the packaging industry.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period on account of rising per capita income, growing textile sector, and the presence of some of the major manufacturers in the regional market. North America and Europe are also estimated to offer substantial growth opportunities over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Monoethylene Glycol Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

BASF SE

Lotte Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Monoethylene Glycol Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

