3D Printing Ceramics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1069.14 Million in 2028

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the 3D Printing Ceramics Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

High demand for 3D printing for dental and orthopedic applications in the healthcare industry and in thermal insulation parts in the aerospace & defense industry.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

3D Printing Ceramics Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Glass, Fused Silica, Quartz, and Others),

(Glass, Fused Silica, Quartz, and Others), By Form Type (Filament, Liquid, and Powder),

(Filament, Liquid, and Powder), By End-User Type (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Manufacturing & Construction, and Others),

(Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Manufacturing & Construction, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

3D Printing Ceramics Market Insights

Market Trends by Form Type

The market is segmented as filament, liquid, and powder. Powders own a promising growth during the forecast period as they have been highly used by various end-users. Another factor contributing to the growth of powders is the mounting demand for laser sintering technology for commercial applications.

On the other side, liquid ceramics, in the form of pastes and gels, are employed for the production of several products by adopting stereolithography techniques, which is extensively utilized for prototyping applications. On the flip side, however, the growth opportunities for ceramic filaments remain very narrow comparatively, as having been sponsored by only a limited number of players.

Market Trends by End-User Type

The market is segmented as aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods & electronics, manufacturing & construction, and others. Among all end users, the aerospace & defense segment captured the largest share of the market in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the latest technological advancements and invention of new materials for prototyping as well as production in the aerospace & defense sector.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of ceramics by diverse end-use industries in this region. Another reason for the growth of the North American market is the promotion of 3D printing ceramics by major companies located in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the 3D Printing Ceramics Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

3D printing ceramics market are CRP Group

Exone GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

3D Ceram

Materialise NV

Renishaw PLC

Lithoz GmbH

Viridis 3D LLC

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the 3D Printing Ceramics Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

