Insights on the Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Global Market to 2035 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing bioavailability enhancement technologies and services. Amongst other elements, the report features:

Bioavailability is known to form an integral part of the drug pharmacokinetics. As a result, over the last couple of years, the concept of bioavailability has garnered significant attention in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, a study conducted on terminated drug development projects revealed that majority of the candidates fail in early phases.

The study further highlighted that the aforementioned drug failures can primarily be attributed to the problems associated with pharmacokinetic profiles, ADME (distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion) properties and toxicity-related concerns. At present, more than 40% of the marketed drugs are believed to possess low bioavailability, while around 90% of all New Chemical Entities (NCEs), which are being evaluated in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development, exhibit solubility / permeability related issues.

Consequently, recent years have seen a rise in drug developers evaluating various re-formulation strategies to improve the bioavailability of existing drugs / drug candidates. In fact, an increasing number of drug candidates have been granted approval via the 505(b)(2) pathway; the aforementioned pathway is used to gain approval for novel formulations consisting of previously approved active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Additionally, given the shifting focus of drug developers towards development of lipophilic drug compounds, the industry is actively undertaking efforts to identify various bioavailability enhancement techniques, in order to mitigate the challenge of low bioavailability and stability.

In this context, it is also important to mention that a significant number of players engaged in the development of therapeutic interventions currently prefer to outsource their bioavailability enhancement operations to contract service providers. This trend can be attributed to the fact that service providers usually have specialized facilities and equipment, along with established processes, which can help drug developers to accomplish the desired goals in shorter timelines.

In order to cater to the requirement for such services, a number of bioavailability enhancement focused service providers for API have been established in the past few years, across various regions of the globe. At present, the bioavailability enhancement service providers are actively trying to consolidate their presence in this field by entering into strategic alliances, to meet the indubitably rising demand for effective therapeutics.

For this purpose, substantial mergers and acquisitions have been reported in this market, as service providers strive to become one-stop-shops, to cater to the diverse needs for their clientele. In addition, several stakeholders are engaged in the development of proprietary technologies, based on sustained release principle and bioavailability enhancers, to maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly emerging market.

In fact, since 2017, close to 6,000 research articles, evaluating various bioavailability enhancement techniques have been published across several reputed journals. In addition, close to 10,000 patents have been filed, till 2022, providing a significant scientific push for the development of novel approaches. Driven by the increase in number of BCS II and BCS IV molecules being evaluated in early phases of development, the bioavailability enhancement domain is expected to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the key players engaged in the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?

Which are the key geographies where bioavailability enhancement technology and service providers are located?

What are the recent developments and expected trends in the bioavailability enhancement industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering bioavailability enhancement solutions?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on bioavailability enhancement technologies?

Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in the bioavailability enhancement market?

What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BIOAVAILABILITY ENHANCEMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Bioavailability Enhancement Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle

4.2.5. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach

4.2.5.1. Analysis by Solid Dispersion Approaches

4.2.5.2. Analysis by Size Reduction Approaches

4.2.5.3. Analysis by Lipid-Based Approaches

4.2.5.4. Analysis by Other Bioavailability Enhancement Approaches

4.2.6. Analysis by Dosage Form

4.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BIOAVAILABILITY ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies: Technology Providers Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.2.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Technologies

5.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies: Market Landscape

5.3.1. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle

5.3.2. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach

5.3.3. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle and Bioavailability Enhancement Approach

5.3.4. Analysis by Type of Molecule

5.3.5. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach and Type of Molecule

5.3.6. Analysis by Dosage Form

5.3.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.3.8. Analysis by Availability for License

5.3.9. Analysis by Intellectual Property Rights

6. KEY INSIGHTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.1.1. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (World Map Representation)

6.1.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Bioavailability Enhancement Approach (Waffle Chart)

6.1.3. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach and Dosage Form (Heatmap Representation)

6.1.4. Analysis by Company Size and Bioavailability Enhancement Principle (Horizontally Grouped Bar Chart)

6.1.5. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle and Bioavailability Enhancement Approach (Tree map Representation)

6.1.6. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size, Number of Bioavailability Enhancement Approaches Offered and Region (3D Bubble Chart)

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Adare Pharma Solutions

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Financial Overview

7.2.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Financial Overview

7.3.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Catalent

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Overview

7.4.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. Formulex Pharma Innovations (formerly SoluBest)

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Financial Overview

7.5.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. Lonza

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Financial Overview

7.6.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. Lubrizol Life Science Health

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Financial Overview

7.7.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. Pace Analytical

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Financial Overview

7.8.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.9. Quotient Sciences

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Financial Overview

7.9.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.10. WuXi STA (A Subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Financial Overview

7.10.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio

7.10.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. COMPANY BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Company Benchmarking Analysis: Methodology

8.3. Company Benchmarking Analysis: Peer Groups

8.3.1. Benchmarking of Players based in North America, Established Pre 2000 (Peer Group I)

8.3.2. Benchmarking of Players based in North America, Established 2000-2010 (Peer Group II)

8.3.3. Benchmarking of Players based in North America, Established Post 2010 (Peer Group III)

8.3.4. Benchmarking of Players based in Europe, Established Pre 2000 (Peer Group IV)

8.3.5. Benchmarking of Players based in Europe, Established 2000-2010 (Peer Group V)

8.3.6. Benchmarking of Players based in Europe, Established Post 2010 (Peer Group VI)

8.3.7. Benchmarking of Players based in Asia and Rest of the World, Established Pre 2000 (Peer Group VII)

8.3.8. Benchmarking of Players based in Asia and Rest of the World, Established Post 2000 (Peer Group VIII)

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Bioavailability Enhancement: Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.4. Analysis by Geography

9.4.1. Analysis by Region

9.4.2. Analysis by Country

9.4.3. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Location of Partner Headquarters

10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

12. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

13. DEMAND ANALYSIS

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPURTUNITY ANALYSIS

15. TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION FRAMEWORK

16. CONCLUSION

17. APPENDIX I: LIST OF COMPANIES

18. APPENDIX II: TABULATED DATA

