Smoke Pressure System Market is Projected to Reach US$ 556.31 Million in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Smoke Pressure System Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Smoke Pressure System Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing utilization of pressurization systems in newly constructed as well as existing infrastructures on account of the increasing incidences of fire accidents.

Furthermore, the surge in residential construction, non-residential buildings, and government construction projects.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Smoke Pressure System Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Roof Mounted and Wall Installation),

(Roof Mounted and Wall Installation), By Component Type (Supply Air Fan Unit, Control Panel, Sensors, and Accessories),

(Supply Air Fan Unit, Control Panel, Sensors, and Accessories), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Smoke Pressure System Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as roof mounted and wall installation. Roof-mounted smoke pressure system is expected to witness significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period owing to its improved smoke control capability.

Market Trends by Component Type

The market is segmented as supply air fan unit, control panel, sensors, and accessories. Supply air fan unit component type is anticipated to register high growth rate in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by low installation cost coupled with the ease-of-use offered by this equipment, which will drive the industry demand in the coming years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the leading region in the market owing to the fact that the region’s growing construction sector, together with the region's solid economic conditions, are encouraging the construction of technologically-advanced structures that incorporate the most up-to-date fire safety features.

The NFPA 92 Standard for Smoke Control Systems is used to design smoke control systems for infrastructures in the United States. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Smoke Pressure System Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Systemair AB

FlaktGroup

Colt International Ltd.

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Sodeca SLU

Nuaire

Aldes Aeraulique S.A.

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Essmann Group

GSBmbh

Air Pressure Solution

Strulik GmbH

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Smoke Pressure System Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

