SkySwitch Adds a New Full-Featured Contact Center to Its White-Label UCaaS Reseller Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkySwitch, the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS provider, announced today that it has added new robust Contact Center functionality to its platform. The SkySwitch Contact Center, which expands on basic call center functionality to deliver advanced capabilities, integrates directly into the SkySwitch UCaaS reseller platform with single billing and no setup fees for partners.

The SkySwitch Contact Center helps SkySwitch partners meet the rising demand for contact center capabilities that small to medium-sized companies are demanding. Organizations are looking for modern communications that bring together SMS, text-to-speech, chat, chatbots, and social integration along with real-time call data to make better business decisions. Furthermore, the SkySwitch Contact Center solution provides white-label partners with an additional revenue stream to help drive long-term loyalty, enabling them to better service their customers, particularly front-office and retail businesses, customer support organizations, and hybrid workforces. The solution is built to scale, allowing partners to meet their customers' needs even as they evolve over time.

"The new SkySwitch Contact Center is a feature-rich solution—including the ability to see full customer history with each interaction, no matter if it's SMS, chat, email, or voice," stated Blake McKeeby, Chief Technology Officer at SkySwitch. "And it's all delivered via a clean and intuitive interface at half the cost of competitive products."

"The communications experience an organization creates for its customers can be a key differentiator," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One, the parent company of SkySwitch. "The new Contact Center gives our SkySwitch partners the tools to enable that experience for their customers under their own brand, giving them a differentiating edge in the UCaaS provider market."

ABOUT SKYSWITCH

SkySwitch is the leading US-based white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider offering MSPs, VARs, telecom agents, interconnect ISPs and WISPs, a cloud-based voice platform to brand as their own. With a thorough on-boarding process, we educate you on everything you need to know to start selling the most in-demand solution for a hybrid workforce. SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

