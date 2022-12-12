Kubient Receives Patent for KAI Solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient” or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) had issued its patent for the Company’s proprietary ad fraud identification and prevention technology, Kubient Artificial intelligence (“KAI”). The patent provides Kubient with intellectual property protection for KAI from now until 2040.



“From the outset, Kubient was founded on strong and innovative technology to combat fraudulent ad traffic for brands, agencies, and publishers,” said Paul Roberts, CEO and founder of Kubient. “Receiving this patent is a great milestone for our company, especially for our team that has built this platform from the ground up, including our Director of Data Science, Vasanti Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer, Mitchell Berg, and Chief Product Officer, Leon Zemel. With our patented technology, we’re strongly positioned in the adtech and media ecosystem to empower brands, advertisers, and publishers to combat ad fraud and protect their media budgets, which is more important than ever.”

Kubient has achieved a rare milestone as one of the few adtech companies to receive patent approval for fraud prevention in the advertising ecosystem. Following the approval, Kubient is poised to continue its growth trajectory by working with premium partners to ensure their private marketplaces are free of fraudulent traffic and bad actors in the ecosystem.

Kubient's patented real-time fraud identification and prevention technology transforms the fraud prevention process into a real-time programmatic process. KAI empowers buyers and sellers of digital advertising to use machine learning during the 300-millisecond bidding process to identify and remove fraudulent traffic before it is bought and sold. KAI provides real time protection across omni-channel digital marketing campaigns regardless of digital platforms and channels, ensures that specific audiences will be marketed to, and allows media publishers, buyers, and platforms to see detailed fraud reports, insights, and analytics in real time based upon each advertising unit.

True to the Company’s core thesis, Kubient’s artificial intelligence and machine learning teams continue to bolster KAI’s capabilities, beginning with the addition of compliance verification algorithms. This feature allows KAI’s AI to better sort and vet fraudulent data and users from processing through the digital ad marketplace. Additionally, Kubient has successfully developed KAI as a hybrid standalone tool that third party publishers or suppliers can utilize and incorporate into their existing ecosystems. Kubient is continuing to invest in KAI's fraud AI/machine learning models and developing KAI to be the optimal intelligence layer between buyers and sellers.

