Government And NGO’s Collective Initiatives to Spur the Demand Outlook for the Garbage Bins across Europe, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe garbage bins market is estimated at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



Governing bodies operating across Europe are upgrading their methods and waste management policies to meet the rising waste problems, especially post-pandemic, and now Russia Ukraine invasion creates a huge challenge.

Further, the area is populous the region started to run out of trashyard space long ago. Multiple European countries shifted to incinerators, however, this approach has become increasingly disfavored as it creates too much pollution and hazardous waste in turn. Waste importer countries also stepping back as they now suffering from similar waste mismanagement issues.

This results in the adoption and enforcement of numerous strategies to eradicate enormous amounts of garbage that would otherwise have to be dumped or burned. This, in turn, creates a high demand for garbage bins across the public and residential areas to properly segregate waste at each level, to avoid mismanagement. Smart garbage bins for sanitary use and kitchen purpose is gaining traction as they enable safe disposal and prevent spill.

Further, government and private organizations are installing colored bins for effective waste management and no-touch sensor-based bins to improve hygiene and waste management process. The aforementioned factors offer the market immense growth opportunities across Europe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe garbage bins market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% and be valued at US$ 3.5 billion by 2033

The market witnessed a 2.2% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Germany to dominate the market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

Key companies in the market are Glasdon, Weber, Auewko

France accounts for the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period i.e., 4.4% from 2023-2033



Market’s Key Stratagems

Manufacturers are adopting both organic and inorganic to remain competitive in the market. Technology plays a crucial role in pullulating the market's growth. A digital platform to offer a mushrooming growth opportunity to both well-established and emerging market players. Long-term trade relations with suppliers and distributors be an effective trade policy to survive in unfavorable trade situations.

Key Stratagems by Market Players

Market titans are adopting various key strategies to stay in competition in the highly fragmented garbage bins market. The companies focus on enhancing their market footprints by collaborating or acquiring regional or local players to cover huge catchment areas and gain high-profit margins.

Digital platforms are also gaining traction as manufacturers are able to get a wide customer base and can improve brand recognition as well. E-commerce platforms enable market players to display their wide offerings on digital shelves.

Further, investment in advancing technology and the development of innovative products play a critical role in reframing the demand and supply spectrum. Long-term trade relations with both suppliers and distributors enable market players to survive in unfavorable market situations.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of garbage bins positioned across countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:

Glasdon International Limited

Weber GmbH & Co. KG

Auweko

Binology LLC

Neo Bagno

ANTA SWISS AG

PSAplast

ALDA Poland Sp. z o.o.

Great Plastic.

Ernst Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

Green Plast

Tournus Equipement Products

Francehopital SAS



Segmentation of Garbage Bins Industry Research

By Type : Built-in Floor-mounted Hanging Wall-mounted Others

By Size : > 4 Gallons 4–16 gallons 16-25 gallons 25-35 gallons 35-50 gallons 50 < gallons

By Material : Metal Plastic Fiberglass Others

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Channel Company Owned Website E-commerce Platform Offline Sales Channel Convenient Stores Super Market Hyper Markets Retail Stores Others

By Application : Residential Industrial Commercial

By Country : Germany UK France Spain Italy BENELUX NORDICs Portugal Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe garbage bins market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of types (built-in, floor-mounted, hanging, wall-mounted, and others), size (> 4 gallons, 4–16 gallons, 16-25 gallons, 25-35 gallons, 35-50 gallons, and 50 < gallons), material (metal, plastic, fiberglass, and others), sales channel (online sales channel (company owned website and e-commerce platform), offline sales channel (convenient stores, supermarket, hypermarkets, retail stores, and others)), and application (residential, industrial, and commercial), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).

