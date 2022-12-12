ABQQ Announces Financial and Operating Results for Fiscal 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces financial and operating results for the year ended August 31, 2022.



Chiyuan Deng, AB International Group CEO, stated, “I am pleased to announce we have executed the business plan we implemented in movie broadcast rights sales to achieve our sales increase. Our sales and marketing strategy had allowed us to expand movie broadcasting throughout the world. We are looking for our business to continue to expand throughout global since our movie contents are being broadcasted by online platform and cinemas.”

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the year ended August 31, 2022 increased 2446% to $2,928,000, as compared to $115,091 for Fiscal 2021.

Gross loss for the year decreasing 79% to $293,789 as compared to $1,379,237 in Fiscal 2021.

Net loss for the year was $2,173,971 or $0.01 per share, as compared to $3,582,262 or $0.02 per share in Fiscal 2021.

As of August 31, 2022, ABQQ had $ 5,839,217 in total assets, has total current liabilities as of August 31, 2022 were $ 1,817,269. Total shareholders’ equity is $ 4,021,948, as compared to $ 4,649,776 in Fiscal 2021.

“We were successful in increasing revenues while lowering expenses and decreasing the net loss for the year when comparing 2022 to 2021. I believe our revenues will continue to increase in fiscal 2023 and we can reach operational profitability by the end of 2024.”

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual properties. We are engaged to the acquisition and distribution of movies and operation of movie theaters into nationwide. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company owns the IP of the NFT movie and music marketplace (NFT MMM) as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.



For additional information visit www.abqqs.com; www.abcinemasny.com and www.ABQQ.tv .

Investor Relations Contact:

Fred Deng

(212) 918-4519

corp@abqqs.com