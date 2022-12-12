MamaMancini’s to Participate in Benzinga All-Access Show on Friday, December 16, 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will participate in the Benzinga All-Access Show taking place Friday, December 16th at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time.



Adam Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, is scheduled to host a fireside chat with the hosts to discuss third quarter financial results as follows:

Benzinga All-Access Show

Date: Friday, December 16th, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://youtu.be/diGRp16BkUE

A live audio webcast and an archived replay will be available using the webcast link above.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with products offered in over 45,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

