Intake Filter Media Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global intake filter media market is expected to grow from $ 5.14 billion in 2021 to $ 5.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The intake filter media market is expected to grow to $ 6.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The intake filter media market consists of sales of paper, cotton, foam, epoxy resin, fiberglass filter, carrier media, ultra-fine polymer fibres.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Intake filter media refers to a combination of air filters that can hinder the invasion of dust and tiny particles in automotive and aerospace engines and machines used in healthcare. The intake filter media is used to capture and remove atmospheric dust, particulate matter, airborne particles, and pollutants that are hazardous to health and environment, from surface and from the engines, in the automotive and aerospace industry.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the intake filter media market in 2021. The regions covered in the intake filter media market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of intake filter media are cellulose and synthetic.The cellulose media is used to reinforce the filtering system to improve the performance of the filter media.



Cellulose refers to the use of cellulose material in the air as a filter to prevent the penetration of dust.The different vehicle types include passenger cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, marine vessels, and others.



It is distributed through original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and aftermarket, and used in automotive, aerospace, marine, and others.



The rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of intake filer media market going forward.Engines need cleaner air for better combustion and lower emissions.



The demand for air filters with superior intake filter media is expected to increase significantly over the projection timeframe as it gives the engines cleaner air. For instance, in April 2022, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based standards group for automotive industries, the global production of automobiles increased by 1.3% from 2020 to 79.1 million units. This increase in the production of motor vehicles requires air filters for engine safety. Therefore, the rising adoption of air filters in automobiles is anticipated to fuel the growth of intake filer media market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the intake filter media market.Major companies operating in the intake filter market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2020, JP Air Tech, a Denmark-based air filtration, and filter media company launched the JX81-B-PTFE membrane, a new fully synthetic lightweight filter media.The JX81-B-PTFE membrane is a totally synthetic PTFE filter media with a basic weight of 80 g/m2 and in the E12 filtering efficiency class with a low initial pressure drop.



It was developed to fulfil the growing need for high-efficiency lightweight synthetic filter media.It is intended for use in vacuum cleaners, HVAC, dust collecting, car cabins, and other air filtration applications.



One of the main physical characteristics of this filter media is its base weight (g/m2), which is an important consideration when building the filter element to achieve optimal filtration performance in terms of specific surface area, pleat design, and overall filter area.



In September 2021, The Freudenberg Group, a Germany-based company specializing in the manufacturing of filtration technologies for automotive parts acquired Protect Plus Air Holding Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps The Freudenberg Group to expand its product portfolio in filtration solutions and product reach to North America.



Protect Plus Air Holding Inc. is a US-based company that provides air filters for residential buildings and the automotive industry.



The countries covered in the intake filter media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The intake filter media market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides intake filter media market statistics, including Intake filter media industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an intake filter media market share, detailed intake filter media market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the intake filter media industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

