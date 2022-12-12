New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Software Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372884/?utm_source=GNW





The global drone software market is expected to grow from $ 7.04 billion in 2021 to $ 8.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The drone software market is expected to grow to $ 21.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.6%.



The drone software market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing 2D and 3D maps models, flight planning, agricultural monitoring, data analysis, real-time photogrammetry, mapping mission-based solutions, indoor positioning systems.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Drone software refers to cloud-based software that enables unmanned aerial vehicles to complete tasks, make judgments and carry out activities without the need for human interaction.These help to provide data relating to quantifying vegetation, and greenness and is useful in understanding vegetation density and assessing changes in plant health.



The drone software is used as drone deploy to make digital terrain models, gather NDVI data (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index), and generate 3D models.



North America was the largest region in the drone software market in 2021. The regions covered in the drone software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of deployment methods in drone software are onboard drones, and ground-based.The onboard drones are used for search and rescue, traffic monitoring, and weather monitoring.



Onboard drones refer to a class of aircraft that is controlled remotely or independently by software-controlled flight plans within the embedded systems.The different types of architecture include open source, and closed source and involve several solutions such as system and application.



The several types of platforms include defense and government, commercial, and consumer that are used in control and data capture, image processing, and analytics.



The increasing adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications is expected to propel the growth of the drone software market going forward.Drones refer to unmanned aircraft used in various commercial and defense sectors such as disaster management, traffic monitoring, border security, surveillance, precision agriculture, and detecting threats in risk-prone areas.



The drone software offers advantages such as taking high-quality aerial photographs and video to create a 3D mapping of disaster areas, providing security and surveillance, and easy navigation for defense missions.For instance, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, a US-based transportation agency, in May 2022, 865,505 drones were registered in the US of which 314,689 drones were registered for commercial purposes.



Therefore, the increasing adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications is driving the growth of the drone software market.



Technological Advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the drone software market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on implementing advanced drone software that helps in automating drone flying and picture data transfer and gives survey-grade results.



For instance, in March 2022, Asteria Aerospace Ltd, an India-based drone manufacturer and solution provider company, launched a drone operations platform SkyDeck, a cloud-based software platform to deliver a Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution for various purposes. It includes an AI-based analysis of captured aerial data, data processing, and visualization, and drone fleet management.



In December 2021, DroneUp, a US-based company offering drone flight services innovation and operations services acquired AirMap for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, DroneUp will receive AirMap’s expertise in the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) data & services and aims to use it to offer drone delivery services to its customers.



AirMap is a US-based company that provides airspace management software system for drones.



The countries covered in the drone software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The drone software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides drone software market statistics, including drone software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a drone software market share, detailed drone software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the drone software industry. This drone software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

