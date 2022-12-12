Global Feed Processing Market accounted for US$ 33.96 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 73.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. - By PMI

Covina, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet and dry processing are the main types of feed processing. Wet processing method includes, dry rolling, flaking, grinding, pelleting, extrusion, exploding, pressure cooking, reconstitution, etc. Dry processing method includes, crumbling, popping, extruding and roasting, micronizing, dry rolling and grinding. Roughage includes, hays, byproduct feeds, silage, pasture forages, and thus contains higher percent of fiber. Extruding, pelleting and roasting, are common feed processing. Feeds are classified into forages and concentrates. Concentrate feed are higher in energy content. Forages has 2% to 22% of protein content while concentrate feed has 2% to 80% protein content. Lipids, vitamins & minerals, proteins, carbohydrates and fiber are major component of feed. Feed manufacturing is the process in which animal feed is produced from agricultural products, produced fodder is then formulated to meet the requirements of specific animal nutrition for various species of animals at different types of stage. Feeds are processed for improving availability of nutrients, for producing hygienic feed, for reducing feed wastage, destructing inhibitors and toxins, and facilitating use of various types of raw materials in diet formulations. Vegetables, sorghum, wheat, corn, forage, barley, vitamins and minerals, and distiller’s grain are raw materials which are required for feed processing. Feed extrusion is the common process used for manufacturing animal and human foods. Grinding is the major function in manufacturing of feed, in which large fragments and clumps are reduced in size, additives are blended and moisture is removed due to aeration. Feed has become the most important part in animal production. High quality of feed is essential for growth of animals which led to maintain their health and produce high quality animal derived food. Pelleting is the process in which finely ground mash feed is converted into dense, capsules, or free flowing pellet. Automatic feed batching system is used for batches and mixing of feed materials of animal feed like goat feed, chicken feed, pig feed and cattle feed. In automatic batching system materials are processed to form powder of grains like wheat, peanut, maize, husks, and beans. However, rise in demand for animal derived food has enhanced the growth of the target market.

The report “Global Feed Processing Market, By Type (Grinding, Mixing, Pelleting, Extrusion, Cleaning & Sorting, Dosing & Batching, and Others), By Form (Puree, Granules, and Others), By Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic, and Semi-Automatic), By Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In November 2022, De Heus has exceeded 10 million tons of animal feed in a year. On 13th of October 10 million tons of animal feed was produced in their factories in a year and by the end of the year it will reach till 12 million tons. Employee local presence, every day visit at thousands of farms, close to farmers for help and support has become the key to the success of company.

In December 2021, BASF has launched ‘Natupulse TS’ which is an innovative feed enzyme used for unlocking valuable nutrients. Newly launched ‘Natupulse TS’ helps in improving nutrient digestion and makes feed more sustainable of animal protein and cost-effective. Combination of Natuphose E and Natugrain TS has provided additional positive effect in animal feed.





Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the global feed processing market is increasing demand for meat, egg product, dairy product, disposable income and rapid urbanization which has led to consumption of animal derived food which contains high amount of protein and calcium. Income per capita and rate of urbanization has become the major factor in growth of meat consumption. Demand for dairy products are increasing rapidly due to its essential nutrients which help in maintaining healthy heart, support immune functioning, useful for brain development, release energy and fatigue and keeps an individual strong and healthy. Thus, feed required for animal growth is in demand due to rising demand from consumers for animal derived food. High animal production has also enhanced the feed processing market growth. High quality and adequate amount of feed is highly recommended to give rise in target market growth. However, rising population, urbanization, disposable income, and high demand for animal derived food is expected to boost the growth in global feed processing market till forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Feed Processing Market accounted for US$ 33.96 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 73.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The Global Feed Processing Market is segmented based on Type, Form, Mode of Operation, Livestock, and Region.

Based on Type, Global Feed Processing Market is segmented into Grinding, Mixing, Pelleting, Extrusion, Cleaning & Sorting, Dosing & Batching, and others

Based on Form, Global Feed Processing Market is segmented into Puree, Granules, and others.

Based on Mode of Operation, Global Feed Processing Market is segmented into Manual, Automatic, and Semi-Automatic.

Based on Livestock, Global Feed Processing Market is segmented into Poultry, Cattle, Swine, and others.

By Region, the Global Feed Processing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Feed Processing Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Feed Processing Market includes, GEA Group AG, Het Feed Machinery, Buhler AG, BK Allied Industries, ANDRITZ AG, CPM, Clextral S.A.S., Dinnissen BV, AB Agri., Henan Sunshine Industrial Co. Ltd., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Feed Processing Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Grinding Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Mixing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pelleting Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Extrusion Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cleaning & Sorting Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Dosing & Batching Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Feed Processing Market, By Form, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Puree Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Granules Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Feed Processing Market, By Mode of Operation, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Manual Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automatic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Semi-Automatic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Feed Processing Market, By Livestock, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Poultry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cattle Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Swine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

