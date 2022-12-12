Global Automotive LiDAR Market Report 2022 to 2030: Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive LiDAR Market by Technology (Solid-state LiDAR, & Mechanical LiDAR), Image Type (2D & 3D), Measurement Process (ToF, FMCW), Location, EV Type, ICE Vehicle Type, Maximum Range, Laser Wavelength, Autonomy and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 555 million in 2022 to USD 8,611 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 40.9%.
Bumpers & grills segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, by location.
The bumpers & grills segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The use of LiDAR sensors in bumpers & grills improves the aesthetics of autonomous vehicles and helps with the proper functioning of LiDAR technology. Most level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles will be equipped with LiDAR sensors at bumpers & grills in the coming years. Currently, automotive OEM Audi (Germany) has incorporated a LiDAR sensor at the bumper & grill in its A8 model.
North America is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.
The North American region is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. This region is typically dominated by automotive OEMs such as General Motors, and Ford Motor Company, paired with some established Asian as well as European automotive OEMs such as Nissan Corporation (Japan), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), BMW Group (Germany), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), Honda (Japan), and Volkswagen Group (Germany).
In addition, the consistent increase in sales of luxury vehicles is likely to positively impact the demand for self-driving cars in North America. The large customer base and high disposable income levels in the region have fueled the demand for premium passenger cars.
All these parameters are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the North America automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period. The US is projected to be the largest automotive LiDAR market in North America. There is a wide variety of car models equipped with automotive LiDAR sensors available in the country, such as the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Toyota MIRAI, and Audi A8.
BEV segment is estimated to be the promising segment in the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period
BEV is expected to be the promising segment by electric vehicle type during the forecast period. According to primary inputs, the penetration of BEVs is anticipated to increase in the coming years due to strict emission norms introduced by governments of various countries and the increased driving range of electric vehicles. Governments of some countries now provide subsidies for environment-friendly cars to encourage the use of BEVs.
The BEV segment is expected to have a noticeable growth rate. Sales of BEV in 2020 were approximately 2 million units, which increased to 4.7 million units in 2021. The BEV sales clearly show that the BEV segment witnessed a growth of approximately 130% in 2021 over 2020. All these factors, are expected to augment revenues for BEV segment of the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Automotive LiDAR Market
4.2 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Region
4.3 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Technology
4.4 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Image Type
4.5 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Laser Wavelength
4.6 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Measurement Process
4.7 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Location
4.8 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Ice Vehicle Type
4.9 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
4.10 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Level of Autonomy
4.11 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Maximum Range
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Technological Superiority of LiDAR
5.2.1.2 Rising Trend of Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Premium Vehicles
5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features
5.2.1.5 Increasing Vehicle Safety Regulations and Growing Adoption of Adas
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of LiDAR
5.2.2.2 Lack of Required Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
5.2.2.3 Consumer Acceptance of Self-Driving Cars
5.2.2.4 Availability of Alternatives
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Developments in Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.3.3 Sensor Fusion Technology for Autonomous Driving Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Environmental Constraints
5.2.4.2 Technology Integration
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Market
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Average Selling Price Trend
5.6 Automotive LiDAR Market Ecosystem
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.8.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts for Major Economies
5.8.2 World Motor Vehicle Production Statistics in 2021
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Case Studies
5.10.1 Aeye LiDAR Outperforms in Rain, Behind Windshield
5.10.2 Autonomoustuff Driving Autonomous Vehicles
5.10.3 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be Equipped New Valeo's Second-Generation LiDAR
5.10.4 Transit Bus Collision Avoidance System to Protect Vulnerable Road Users with Flash LiDAR
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.12 Trade Analysis
5.13 Regulatory Overview
5.14 Key Conferences and Events in 2022 and 2023
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Technology Analysis
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 Technological Evolution of LiDAR in the Automotive Industry
6.1.3 Role of LiDAR Technologies in the Automotive Industry
6.1.3.1 Mechanical Laser LiDAR
6.1.3.2 Solid-State LiDAR
6.1.3.3 Emergence of 4D LiDAR
6.2 Democratization of Self-Driving Cars
6.2.1 Tier 1 and OEM Adas Package Pricing
6.2.1.1 Mercedes
6.2.1.2 Audi
6.2.1.3 Cadillac
6.3 Autonomous Cars Development and Deployment
6.3.1 Daimler AG
6.3.2 Tusimple
6.3.3 Argo AI and Ford
6.3.4 Baidu
6.3.5 Didi Chuxing
6.3.6 Toyota, Pony.AI, and Hyundai
6.3.7 Waymo
6.3.8 Voyage
6.3.9 General Motors and Cruise
6.3.10 Volvo
6.3.11 Einride
6.4 Model-Wise Adas Offerings
6.4.1 Tesla
6.4.2 Toyota
6.4.2.1 Corolla
6.4.2.2 Camry
6.4.2.3 Avalon
6.4.2.4 Rav4
6.4.2.5 Tundra
6.4.3 Nissan
6.4.3.1 Versa
6.4.3.2 Altima
6.4.3.3 Nissan Leaf
6.4.3.4 Nissan Titan
6.4.4 Honda
6.4.4.1 Civic
6.4.4.2 Accord
6.4.5 Mercedes
6.4.5.1 A-Class Sedan
6.4.5.2 C-Class Sedan
6.4.5.3 E-Class Sedan
6.4.5.4 Glb SUV
6.4.6 Audi
6.4.6.1 A3 Sedan
6.4.6.2 Q3
6.4.7 Lexus
6.4.7.1 Lexus Es
6.4.7.2 Lexus Ls
6.4.7.3 Lexus Nx
6.4.8 Cadillac
6.4.8.1 Cadillac Ct6
6.4.8.2 Cadillac Xt4
6.5 Automotive LiDAR Market Scenarios (2022-2030)
6.5.1 Most Likely Scenario
6.5.2 Optimistic Scenario
6.5.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Operational Data
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Research Methodology
7.2 Mechanical LiDAR
7.2.1 Increasing Focus Toward 360-Degree Full View to Drive Market Growth
7.3 Solid-State LiDAR
7.3.1 Expected to Gain Traction due to Compact Size and Low Cost
7.3.2 Microelectromechanical Systems (Mems) LiDAR
7.3.3 Flash LiDAR
7.3.4 Optical Phase Array (Opa)
7.3.5 Others
7.4 Key Primary Insights
8 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Image Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Assumptions
8.1.2 Research Methodology
8.2 2D
8.2.1 Increased Focus on 3D LiDAR Sensors to Impact Growth
8.3 3D
8.3.1 Real-Time Data Acquisition to Drive Growth
8.4 Key Primary Insights
9 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Ice Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Assumptions
9.1.2 Research Methodology
9.2 Passenger Cars
9.2.1 Increased Investment in Autonomous Driving Technology to Aid Growth
9.3 Commercial Vehicles
9.3.1 Advancement in Autonomous Trucks to Support Segment Growth
9.4 Key Primary Insights
10 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Location
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Assumptions
10.1.2 Research Methodology
10.2 Bumpers and Grills
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Short-Range LiDAR
10.3 Headlights and Taillights
10.3.1 Improved Functionality in Autonomous Vehicles
10.4 Roofs and Upper Pillars
10.4.1 Focus on Long-Range Detection Technology
10.5 Other Locations
10.5.1 Increasing Tests and Trials
10.6 Key Primary Insights
11 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Assumptions
11.1.2 Research Methodology
11.2 BEV
11.2.1 Government Initiatives to be Major Drivers
11.3 FCEV
11.3.1 Plays Key Role in Moving Toward Zero Emissions
11.4 HEV
11.4.1 Emerging Technology and Increased Efficiency to Drive Use
11.5 PHEV
11.5.1 Greater Range to Drive Development
11.6 Key Primary Insights
12 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Maximum Range
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Operational Data
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Research Methodology
12.2 Short and Mid-Range (170 M and Below)
12.2.1 Wide Acceptance of Short-Range Detection Technology
12.3 Long-Range (Above 170 M)
12.3.1 Increasing Focus Toward L4 & L5 Autonomy
12.4 Key Primary Insights
13 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Laser Wavelength
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Operational Data
13.1.2 Assumptions
13.1.3 Research Methodology
13.2 Near Infrared (Nir)
13.2.1 Enhanced Proximity-Sensing Features
13.3 Short-Wave Infrared (Swir)
13.3.1 Superior Imaging Features
13.4 Long-Wave Infrared (Lwir)
13.4.1 Untapped Potential for Growth
13.5 Key Primary Insights
14 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Measurement Process
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Operational Data
14.1.2 Assumptions
14.1.3 Research Methodology
14.2 Time of Flight (Tof)
14.2.1 Wide Acceptance of Tof Technology
14.3 Fmcw
14.3.1 Expected to Gain Traction due to Advantages Over Conventional LiDAR
14.4 Key Primary Insights
15 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Level of Autonomy
15.1 Introduction
15.1.1 Operational Data
15.1.2 Assumptions
15.1.3 Research Methodology
15.2 Semi-Autonomous
15.2.1 Prevalence of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Models
15.3 Autonomous
15.3.1 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles
15.4 Key Primary Insights
16 Automotive LiDAR Market, by Region
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Overview
17.2 Market Ranking Analysis
17.3 Competitive Scenario
17.3.1 Product Launches, 2021-2022
17.3.2 Deals
17.3.3 Expansions
17.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.4.1 Stars
17.4.2 Emerging Leaders
17.4.3 Pervasive Players
17.4.4 Participants
17.5 SME Evaluation Quadrant for Automotive LiDAR Market
17.5.1 Progressive Companies
17.5.2 Responsive Companies
17.5.3 Dynamic Companies
17.5.4 Starting Blocks
18 Company Profiles
18.1 Key Players
18.1.1 Valeo
18.1.2 Denso Corporation
18.1.3 Innoviz Technologies Ltd.
18.1.4 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.
18.1.5 Luminar Technologies, Inc.
18.1.6 Continental AG
18.1.7 Ouster, Inc.
18.1.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
18.1.9 Trimble Inc.
18.1.10 Aptiv
18.1.11 Zf Friedrichshafen AG
18.1.12 Infineon Technologies AG
18.2 Other Players
18.2.1 Quanergy Systems, Inc.
18.2.2 Robosense
18.2.3 Marelli Corporation
18.2.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
18.2.5 Pioneer Corporation
18.2.6 Aeva, Inc.
18.2.7 Argo AI, LLC
18.2.8 Cepton, Inc.
18.2.9 Blickfeld GmbH
18.2.10 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH
18.2.11 Innovusion, Inc.
18.2.12 Hesai
18.2.13 Livox
18.2.14 Hexagon
19 Analyst's Recommendations
20 Appendix
