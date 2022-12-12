INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2023

English Lithuanian

INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2023 in accordance with the following calendar:



20 March 2023 – audited financial reports and annual report.

28 April 2023 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2023.

21 August 2023 - Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2023.

31 October 2023 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2023.