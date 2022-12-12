Gitcoin Deploys Grants Protocol On Fantom Network to Deliver Funding Incentives For Fantom-Native Projects

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantom, a high-performance, single-state, and EVM-compatible blockchain, today announced the live deployment of the Gitcoin Grants Protocol on the Fantom Network. In collaboration with Gitcoin, Fantom projects can access funding in a democratic manner to streamline dApp development. Starting today, Fantom community members can cast their vote on which projects will receive funding. To date, 100 applications have been submitted since the November 15th beta launch, with the voting round set to commence on December 12th.



As DeFi adoption continues to trend upward , Fantom is looking to both drive the acceleration of the space and empower its robust community by enabling users within the ecosystem to donate to the projects they support. Starting today, Fantom users can vote on $FTM allocations.

“Fantom is thrilled to continue its support for its robust community, and help accelerate the growth of the projects that make it special,” said Fantom CEO, Michael Kong. “Alongside Gitcoin Grants, we’re bringing greater exposure to the promising dApps within the Fantom ecosystem, and helping the community directly contribute to their success.”

To mobilize even greater support for Fantom-native projects, the Fantom Incentive Program aims to empower the community with decentralized voting on the grant allocations. Not only will the initiative bolster up-and-coming projects on Fantom, but it also provides greater visibility to the promising DeFi, gaming, NFT, and infrastructure projects building on the network.

“Fantom has always employed a community-first approach,” continued Michael Kong. “Our goal is to empower our community and the projects they support. This is an initiative that we intend to be ongoing, as we strive to offer consistent, impactful support to Fantom developers and users.”

To learn more about Gitcoin’s Fantom deployment, see: grantshub.gitcoin .

For more information about Fantom, visit: https://fantom.foundation .

ABOUT FANTOM

Fantom is a high-performance, single-state, and EVM-compatible blockchain designed to simultaneously process many transactions without compromising on security. Fantom empowers developers with out-of-the-box security and financing solutions that abstract many of the technical and logistical complexities of running a dApp, all while retaining the most attractive properties of blockchain technology. Whether you’re launching a Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, or NFT application, deploying your smart contracts on Fantom provides you with everything you need to focus on doing what you do best: shipping your core product offering.

ABOUT GITCOIN

Gitcoin (GTC) is an Ethereum token that enables community governance of the Gitcoin platform. This allows coders and developers to get paid to work on open-source software in a wide variety of programming languages. Gitcoin has facilitated over $21 million in grants and bounties for open-source developers.

