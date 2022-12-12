CloudBolt Adds Two High-Profile Government Sector Cloud Experts

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the leader in automating, optimizing, and governing hybrid cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, today announced the addition of two respected experts in hybrid cloud management for public sector entities: Shawn Petty joined the company as Chief Customer Officer and Howard Levenson was added to CloudBolt’s board of advisors. Due to its heritage in data centers and private clouds, CloudBolt is rapidly emerging as a preferred hybrid cloud management solution for federal government agencies as they navigate hybrid cloud/multi-cloud.



Many federal agencies have adopted multi-cloud architectures and many more are planning to do so. However, successfully implementing multi-cloud and unlocking its value in the public sector has unique cost, security, and procurement requirements. Petty and Levenson’s years of experience working with government clients help CloudBolt further expand its bench in the public sector and bring additional expertise to bear for government prospects and customers alike.

Howard Levenson has decades of experience in hardware and software sales to the U.S. federal government. He started and led the federal business department at Databricks, a unified analytic platform provider. Levenson oversaw sales of cloud computing and other technologies to federal clientele in many facets of the Intelligence community, all DoD services, and a large portion of federal civilian agencies. He also spent years as a Federal Sales Manager for IBM and Director of Federal Sales for Novell.

"The federal mission has always been important to me," said Levenson. "Whether it's reducing fraud, protecting the homeland, or supporting our warfighters, I've always put the federal mission first. Now, I’m honored to be able to bring that same perspective to CloudBolt as a board of advisors member. I look forward to helping the company’s customers, partners, and prospects benefit from CloudBolt’s advanced automation, cost, and compliance capabilities in achieving mission goals.”

Shawn Petty has long been a passionate multi-cloud leader and evangelist, working closely with public agencies around the world to strengthen their understanding of an ever-changing cloud landscape. Prior to joining CloudBolt, Petty spent eight years at IBM as Technical Delivery Manager and Product Owner, where he was a CloudBolt customer and used CloudBolt’s framework to build IBM’s multi-cloud managed service offering for federal agencies. He was responsible for delivery of network, storage, backup, and EOC managed services for multiple federal clients. He has also served in Senior Engineer roles at Raytheon, Harris Corporation, and Impact Innovations.

“CloudBolt helps ensure government agencies are as efficient and effective as possible for the greater public good,” said Petty. “Government agencies need technology partners who have the flexibility to address their unique applications and requirements. I’m proud to be part of an organization that is uniquely capable of enabling public sector customers to accelerate their cloud efforts.”

“Having Howard join our board of advisors and Shawn become a part of the executive team reinforces our commitment to the public sector,” said Jeff Kukowski, CEO at CloudBolt. “Our goal is always to apply as much cloud expertise and insight as possible for the benefit of our customers. Howard and Shawn’s expertise immediately creates a treasure trove of value for our federal agency customers by enhancing our ability to even better guide them in improving and expanding their hybrid cloud/multi-cloud management, visibility, orchestration, and governance initiatives.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt helps companies automate easily, optimize continuously, and govern at scale in hybrid and multi-cloud, multi-tool environments. Pulling together islands of automation, our framework helps unify disparate capabilities for DevOps, ITOps, FinOps, and SecOps. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt has won numerous awards and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 lists. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .