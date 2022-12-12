Nano Dimension Strengthens Defense Customer Base with Another Order From a European Army

This Represents the Tenth Western Defense Agency Served by The Company

Waltham, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that it has received a purchase order from a European army, for a DragonFly IV, the leading Additive Manufacturing Electronics (AME) 3D-printer.

This customer is the tenth western defense agency to become a user of Nano Dimension’s high performance additive manufacturing systems. For reasons of national security, Nano Dimension cannot reveal the name of the country it is from, but this is clearly a continuation of the company’s success in providing leading technology to those who need it most. This defense agency, and others like it, which include national armies, navies, air forces, and governmental intelligence agencies, rely on the DragonFly IV® to advance innovation in a way that other manufacturing technologies of electronics manufacturing cannot achieve.

The DragonFly IV® system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

"I am very excited that another European army is investing in the design and production of 3D electronics, to shorten its development cycles and bring to life innovative ideas which could not have been done before,” commented Stephan Krause, Vice President of EMEA Sales for Nano Dimension.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, added: “Engaging this new customer is exciting for us. It proves, yet again, how irreplaceable and essential our 3D printing technologies and materials are. There are perhaps no greater requirements for innovation than what defense agencies command, and we are proud to be chosen as the supplier of such unique solutions. After many years of experience with advanced technologies in the Air Force, I know that leading edge products which are adopted initially by defense forces, traditionally end up creating very large size commercial markets as well.”

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices – on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension also develops complementary production equipment for Hi-PEDs® and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system. Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. It invents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software. It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which can all be controlled by the proprietary software system - Atlas.

Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs®, Nano Dimension’s AM products include Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. In addition, Nano’s Admatec Division supplies printing from Powder to Part by powder-based shaping & sintering technologies, from design to serial production of Powder Metallurgical & Ceramic parts or devices. The Admaflex 130 and 300 3D printing machines for ceramics and metals are modular DLP printing systems on one platform with customer-friendly software enabling full parameter accessibility & control and unique vision-based process monitoring.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

