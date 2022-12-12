Neurodiagnostics Market accounted for US$ 7.22 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 17.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.8% - By PMI

Covina, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurodiagnostics is the study of brain in which it records activity of brain & central nervous system to evaluate if it functions correctly. Various test are available in diagnosis of neurological disorder. Neurological diseases includes, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, autism spectrum disorders, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. There is rise in prevalence of neurological diseases worldwide. Diagnosis of neurological diseases includes various diagnostic methods like, EEG (electroencephalogram system), which helps in recording electrical activity of brain. Computed tomography (CT) scan is imaging technique which helps in capturing cross-sectional views of brain and surrounding structures and are widely used. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) helps in allowing visualization of soft tissues and structure of brain. Advancement in Biomarker technology has allowed to permit molecular measures which are taken from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), brain, saliva, plasma, urine, etc. Different in-vitro diagnostic tools like immunoassays are most specific, sensitive, & selective technology used for interrogating protein based markers. Western blot, immunohistochemistry, ELISA (enzyme-linked immune-sorbent assay), CLIA (chemiluminescent immunoassay), LFIA (lateral flow immunoassay) are different types of in-vitro diagnostic immunoassays used for detection of biomarkers. Electromyography (EMG) and electroencephalogram system (EEG) are used in measuring nerve function and activity of brain by using small electric sensors. New technological advancement has given push in Neurodiagnostics market growth.

Key Highlights:

In March 2022, Siemens Healthineers has unveiled its new latest innovations in medical imaging at IRIA 2022 Bengaluru. Siemens Healthineers has introduced two unique solutions ‘MAGNETOM Free.Star’ and ‘NAEOTOM Alpha’ in CT and MRI portfolio. ‘MAGNETOM Free.Star’ is the scanner of new generation which is disruptively simple approach to MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) that used in transforming access to high value care. ‘NAEOTOM Alpha’ is the world’s first photon counting CT and offers spectral information in each scan, high resolution images at minimal dose, and improve contrast at lower noise.





Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the neurodiagnostics market is rising prevalence of neurological diseases, rising urban population which has led to unhealthy lifestyle, poor nutrition food, excess use of social media, lack of face to face communication, living alone, which has given rise in depression and dementia. Awareness about health among individual, high spending on healthcare due to disposal income, robust healthcare infrastructure with well-established equipment has given positive impact on neurodiagnostics market growth. However, rising neurological diseases and technological advancement in diagnostic techniques is anticipated to increase demand for neurodiagnostics during forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Neurodiagnostics Market accounted for US$ 7.22 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 17.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.8%. The Neurodiagnostics Market is segmented based on Type, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Neurodiagnostics Market is segmented into In-vitro Diagnostics, Imaging Systems, Molecular Diagnostics, Computed Tomography (CT), Electroencephalogram Systems, and others.

Based on End-Users, Neurodiagnostics Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Neurology Centers, Surgery Centers, and others.

By Region, the Neurodiagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Neurodiagnostics Market:

The prominent players operating in the Neurodiagnostics Market includes, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Hoffman La Roche AG, Mitsar Co. Ltd., QIAGEN, Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Combinostics, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

1. Neurodiagnostics Market, By Type

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

In-vitro Diagnostics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Imaging Systems Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Molecular Diagnostics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Computed Tomography (CT) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Electroencephalogram Systems Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



2. Neurodiagnostics Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Diagnostic Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Research Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Neurology Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Surgery Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

