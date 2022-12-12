New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Service Delivery Automation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372877/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, IPsoft Inc, Openspan Pvt. Ltd, Sutherland Global Services Inc, Arago Technology Ltd, and Accenture Inc.



The global service delivery automation market is expected to grow from $ 4.37 billion in 2021 to $ 5.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%. The service delivery automation market is expected to grow to $ 17.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.7%.



The service delivery automation market includes revenues earned by entities by macro or scripted automation, robotic automation, artificial intelligence, and business process management.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Service delivery automation refers to a broad range of technologically assisted human tasks that are integrated into business or IT processes. Service delivery automation is used in achieving multi-dimensional visibility into businesses and helps streamline the service process.



North America was the largest region in the service delivery automation market in 2021. The regions covered in the service delivery automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values—that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of service delivery automation are IT process automation and business process automation.IT Process Automation is used to replace repetitive manual tasks, processes, and workflows with automated solutions.



It is the automation of IT services, support, and administration into workflows in order to avoid the time and cost involved in manually managing them.The different components include software and services, and involve various user types, such as large enterprises as well as small and medium enterprises.



The several industry verticals include BFSI, healthcare, travel, hospitality and leisure, IT and telecom, manufacturing, transport and logistics, retail, and others.



The growing usage of automation solutions is expected to propel the growth of the service delivery automation market going forward.Automation enables a digitally enabled firm to alter its service delivery and operations, increasing cost savings, accuracy, and productivity scalability.



The growing functional benefits of automation solutions for business process automation across various end-user industries such as technology, finance, and others are expected to drive growth in the service delivery automation market.For instance, according to Imaginovation, a US-based premium custom application development company, in 2022, 67% of companies across the world use business process automation solutions that improve end-to-end visibility across different systems, and 24% of companies have started implementing low-code process automation systems and 29% of companies plan to implement low-code process automation software shortly.



Therefore, the growing usage of automation solutions is driving the growth of the service delivery automation market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the service delivery automation market.Major companies operating in the service delivery automation market are focused on developing new and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, UiPath, a US-based software company launched a new Automation as a Service that is available on the Finastra cloud, a UK-based software company, that would be made available to the company’s thousands of banks, credit unions, and financial institution clients.Banks that use the UiPath ""Automation in a Box"" managed service can digitize more quickly, expand their core services, and concentrate more resources on services geared toward their customers.



With this solution, UiPath and its partners would be able to design, install, deploy, run, and maintain automated processes with the new service, allowing the banking industry to benefit from automation’s power as well as the security and compliance of cloud-based infrastructure from Finastra, a top pure-play provider of financial services software.



In March 2021, ServiceNow, a US-based software company, acquired Intellibot for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, ServiceNow’s fundamental workflow capabilities will be enhanced by assisting clients in automating repetitive processes for intelligent, end-to-end automation.



ServiceNow plans to integrate Intellibot’s capabilities natively into the Now Platform to help customers more easily integrate with both modern and legacy systems.This deal aims to increase customer productivity and support already-existing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) initiatives.



Intellibot is an India-based robotic process and service automation (RPA) company.



The countries covered in the service delivery automation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The service delivery automation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides service delivery automation market statistics, including service delivery automation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a service delivery automation market share, detailed service delivery automation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the service delivery automation industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

