Chloroform Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 36,78101 Million by 2030, Globally, at 34.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Chloroform Market ” By Application (Chemical Industries, Biotechnology Research Institutes), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Chloroform Market size was valued at USD 2,536.40 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36,78101 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.60% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29491

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Chloroform Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Chloroform Market Overview

Chloroform is a chemical by-product liquid that is colourless, volatile, and non-flammable that is produced when chlorine is added to water. The flavour and aroma of chloroform are pleasant and slightly sweet. In industries, it serves as a solvent to help other solutes dissolve more effectively. Chloroform is widely used in a variety of industries, including the production of pesticides, lacquers, floor polishes, and many others. In DNA and RNA extractions, chloroform also plays a crucial role in dissolving non-nucleic acid biomolecules.

The chloroform market is thriving due to its use in a variety of industries. The growing DNA and RNA research activities in the biotechnology sector have increased the demand for chloroform. As chloroform contributes to layer depletion and it may lead to a market slowdown. However, acute chloroform toxicity may cause impaired liver function, central nervous dysfunction, and cardiac arrhythmia, and therefore the serious health injuries caused by chloroform inhalation can affect the market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interest the client. The “Global Chloroform Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Chloroform Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Khimprom, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation., and others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Chloroform Market into Application, and Geography.

Chloroform Market, by Application Chemical Industries Paper and Board Industries Pesticide Production Lacquers Preparation Floor Polishes Preparation Others Biotechnology Research Institutes

Chloroform Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Slip Additives Market By Carrier Resin (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE), By Type (Fatty Amides, Waxes & Polysiloxanes), By Application (Packaging, Non-Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Chloromethane Market By Type (Chloroform, Methylene Chloride), By Application (Silicone Polymers, Pharmaceuticals), By Geography, And Forecast

Chlorobenzene Market By Type (Monochlorobenzene, Orthodichlorobenzene, Paradichlorobenzene), By Application (Nitrochlorobenzene, Polysulfone, Polymer), By Industry (Agriculture, Textile, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Paint & Coating), By Geography, And Forecast

Plant Chlorogenic Acid Market By Product (Honeysuckle, Eucommia, Green Coffee Bean, Other), By Application (Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Leading Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Manufacturers resurrecting the healthcare market

Visualize Chloroform Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.