Robot Software Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global robot software market is expected to grow from $ 3.78 billion in 2021 to $ 4.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%. The robot software market is expected to grow to $ 14.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.8%.



The robot software market includes revenues earned by entities by traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots used for offline programming, middleware, mobile robot planning, real-time path planning, and UAV (drone) control.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Robot software refers to coded commands that are programmed to give instructions to robots to perform tasks by controlling their actions and movements.It enables the user to quickly program complex processes with intuitive desktop-style interfaces or icon-based graphical user interfaces.



This robot software is used for programming various industrial or service robots to perform numerous autonomous tasks.



North America was the largest region in the robot software market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the robot software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values—that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The major software types in robot software are recognition software, data management and analysis software, communication management software, simulation software, and predictive maintenance software.Recognition software refers to coded commands that are programmed into devices to recognise particular actions.



The main robot types are industrial robots and service robots.The main enterprise sizes include large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.



The major deployment models are on-premises and on-demand. The several industry verticals include manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and defense, media and entertainment, logistics, and others.



The rapid adoption of robot software by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is expected to propel the growth of the robot software market going forward.Small and medium enterprises refer to a company employing a medium number of people and having a small or intermediate capital investment portfolio.



In recent years, many small-to-medium-sized enterprises are increasingly focusing on automation by adopting robots for their business operations to reduce labor and energy costs, which increases the need for robot software to program robots to carry out SME functions.For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, in the year 2019, the rate of robotization in the manufacturing sector for large corporations and SMEs increased by 25% and 10%, respectively.



Therefore, the rapid adoption of robot software by SMEs is driving the growth of the robot software market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the robot software market.Major companies operating in the robot software market are focused on developing technologically advanced products that could provide better solutions and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, ABB Robotics, a Switzerland-based company operating in robot software, launched High-Speed Alignment Software, an advanced robot software that works on Visual Serving technology for electronics assembly applications.Visual Serving technology uses image data as feedback to the robot system that operates in a closed external motion control loop to give higher accuracy in operation.



This software uses one or more cameras along with a computer vision system to control the position of the robot’s devices and increases working efficiencies, such as productivity by 70% and accuracy by 50% for electronics assembly applications.



In April 2021, Accenture plc, an Ireland-based company operating in robot software, acquired Pollux for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Accenture PLC aims to strengthen its product portfolio in robot software that will expand its capabilities for clients in the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.



Pollux is a Brazil-based company that designs robotic hardware and software.



The countries covered in the robot software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The robot software report is one of a series of new reports that provides robot software statistics, including robot software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a robot software share, detailed robot software segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the robot software industry. This robot software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

