BairesDev Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services

Mountain View, Calif, Dec 12th, 2022, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a leading nearshore software solutions company, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category, celebrating companies that have made an extraordinarily positive impact on society.

The award recognizes BairesDev’s initiatives aiming to promote equity and inclusion within the tech community: an unbiased talent acquisition process; demonstrated efforts to close the gender gap in tech through the Women in Tech Report; and the Giveback Program, a program that creates opportunities for talented people everywhere. Together, the initiatives demonstrate BairesDev’s commitment not only to business transformation through technology but also to transforming people’s lives for positive social impact.

“We’re honored to be recognized among the incredible companies in Inc. Magazine’s distinguished list,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev. “Our work and mission have been to make a difference for our clients as we strive to create opportunities for talented technologists from underrepresented communities and backgrounds.”

Co-founded in 2009 by engineers Paul Azorin and Nacho De Marco, BairesDev is one of the world’s fastest-growing software solutions companies. Fully remote, the BairesDev team is made up of 4,000 highly vetted professionals based in 40+ countries around the world, 90% of them in Latin America. BairesDev’s teams generally resolve pressing tech needs facing their client base in under two weeks.

“Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

Inc.’s editors carefully reviewed companies’ achievements beyond revenue and scale, selecting honorees in 55 categories from an extremely competitive applicant pool. The award recognizes BairesDev as being among the most dynamic companies from all industries in the US that have, in the past year, made an outstanding positive influence on industries, the environment, and communities.

Earlier this year, BairesDev was also named to the Inc. 5000’s Regional and National lists of fastest-growing private companies. In addition, BairesDev received several other industry awards, including the Best Agile Project at the North American Software Testing Awards.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 4,000+ professionals in 40+ countries, BairesDev provides time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.







