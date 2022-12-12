Disposable Syringes Market to Grow at 7% CAGR during Forecast Period, According to a 2022 TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Market forecast estimate growth of the global market for disposable syringes at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The market value of the global disposable syringes industry is estimated at ~US$ 14.4 Bn by 2030. Timely delivery of medical supplies such as disposable syringes and vials that are used to preserve medicine formulations is expected to be crucial in meeting patient needs. This factor is projected to drive the disposable syringes market during the forecast period.

Firms in the disposable syringes industry are expanding their production abilities to make dual-chamber syringes that are intended for simultaneous administration of two medications. For instance, BD (Becton Dickinson and Company) recently announced the introduction of BD Intevia 1mL, a two-step push-on-skin injector that securely administers a range of medications.

Disposable syringe manufacturers are working tirelessly to develop tools that can accommodate various medication viscosities. They are putting effort into developing gadgets with design advancements that do away with the need for system component customization. Breakage and incompatibility issues caused by inadequately integrated systems are being overcome by new two-step disposable autoinjector devices. These innovations are anticipated to drive industry growth in the next few years.

Key Findings of Market Report

Safety syringes and conventional syringes are the two main categories of disposable syringes. Safety syringes do not harm the receiver in any way. There are no obvious risks associated with these syringes for the practitioner. Additionally, these syringes do not produce trash that is harmful to the environment and community. These advantages of safety syringes are anticipated to support growth of this market segment in the near future.



Global Disposable Syringes Market: Growth Opportunities

Several million disposable syringes end up in rubbish dumps and landfills, increasing the amount of waste that enters the environment. Therefore, market players are developing needle-free injectors to reduce risk for the environment and also to enhance patient experience.





Continued growth of the injectable medication industry, which mainly consists of biologics, is expected to propel the global market during the forecast period. Biologics make up more than 60% of all medications under clinical development, highlighting the rapid expansion of the biologics market. This, in turn, is expected to spur market demand for disposable syringes in the coming years.





Needle-free syringes are lowering needle reuse in healthcare facilities and are crucial in minimizing occurrences of cross contamination. Healthcare personnel are exposed to many blood-borne pathogens as a result of needlestick injuries, which also infect patients. Therefore, it is common practise to administer shots to patients at appropriate tissue depth using needle-free syringes.



Global Disposable Syringes Market: Regional Landscape

North America led the global market for disposable syringes in 2019 and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. High prevalence of health disorders and rise in preference for injectable medications is anticipated to drive the disposable syringes market in North America. Disposable syringe manufacturers are introducing novel products in Canada and the US to expand in the region. Presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and presence of leading players are all expected to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.



Global Disposable Syringes Market: Key Players

Terumo Medical Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Sol-Millennium Medical, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

PiSA Farmacéutica

Global Disposable Syringes Market: Segmentation

Product

Syringes

Needles

Oral Syringes

Filling Needles

Application

Medication Preparation

Medication Delivery

Other Clinical Usages



End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Pharmaceutical Industry

Vaccination

Veterinary Purposes

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



