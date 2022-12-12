At CAGR of 3.1%, Armored Vehicles Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 34.1 Bn by 2027

Chicago, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027", Armored vehicles are designed for multiple purpose, common of which is carrying combat infantry personnel to battlefields and provide them with direct fire-support. These vehicles offer a high level of protection to defense personnel against Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), land mines, and indirect enemy fire and attacks. The armored vehicles are equipped with different types of weapons systems, calibers, and ranges. Armored vehicles are also used to carry out crucial surveillance, reconnaissance, Command & Control (C2), mine-clearance, and ammunition supply functions and activities. Armored vehicles can be equipped with additional payloads such as sensors, cameras, lasers, radars, articulated arms, and Global Positioning System (GPS) antennas for better control and accuracy.

Armored Vehicles Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By Platform, By Type, By System, By Mobility, By Mode of Operation, By Point of sale Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. Companies covered L3harris Technologies (US), Hanwha Defense (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Oshkosh Corp. (US), BAE Systems (UK), among others. (30 Companies)

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Armored Vehicles Industry"

297– Tables

58 – Figures

259 – Pages

Key Players of Armored Vehicles Market

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (US)

The company has become one of the top players in the unmanned ground vehicles market in recent years. It is also an innovator in hybrid UGV technologies used for defense applications. It manufactures customized armored ground vehicles that can be used for several types of applications.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (US)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Virginia (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation offers solutions in the autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), strike, and logistics & modernization segments. Northrop Grumman has a strong focus on innovation and development, which enhances its existing products and services. The company develops new products and services to meet its customers changing needs and requirements and address new market opportunities.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, The British Ministry of Defence awarded Rheinmetall a contract for its Robotic Platoon Vehicles (RPV) program. The British Army ordered four Rheinmetall Mission Master SP – Surveillance Autonomous Armored vehicles (A-UGV) in an intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) configuration and three Rheinmetall Mission Master SP – Cargo vehicles for a total of seven new A-UGVs. The UK had procured a total of eight Mission Master vehicles in previous phases of the program. The Rheinmetall Mission Master SP is part of the Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle (A-UGV) family developed by Rheinmetall Canada.

In March 2020, BAE Systems received a contract from the US Army for the production of 48 vehicle sets of the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and its companion, the M992A3 carrier, ammunition, tracked vehicle; and includes post-delivery support and spare parts.

What are your views on the growth prospect of the Armored vehicles Market?

The Armored vehicles Market is expected to grow substantially owing to the technological development in designing of the various armored vehicles and related components for several military applications.

