Global Wearable Sensors Market Size/Share to Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2028 at a 12.90% CAGR: Markets N Research (Oppurtunities, Price, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

Chicago, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable sensors market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 5.6 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Wearable Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Type (Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Inetial Sensors, Motion Sensors, Pressure & Force Sensors, Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Microphones & Microspeakers, Medical-based Sensors, Image Sensors, Touch Sensors and Other Sensors), By Technology (MEMS, CMOS and Other Technologies), By Application (Wristwear, Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear and Other Application), By Vertical (Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial and Other Verticals) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 1.7 billion and USD 5.6 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period.

Xiaomi Announced the Release of Smart Shoes in Association with Amazfit

In May 20219, Xiaomi and Amazfit announced the release of smart shoes. One of the factors that will probably open up opportunities for market players in the upcoming years is the focus on China by businesses around the world.

Market Overview

A wearable sensor helps with continuous physiological observation or tracking with less manual interference and at a lower cost. These sensors help with navigation as well as the gathering and transmission of environmental data. At the moment, wearable sensors can be found in various gadgets, such as watches, headgear, glasses, cell phones, shoes, shirts, and headphones. One of the key factors predicted to drive the wearable sensors market during the projected period is the aging population. The market for wearable sensors is expanding due to several key factors, including the growing popularity of IoT platforms, smart end-user lifestyles, and consumers' growing preference for smaller, less expensive, and more intelligent sensors.

Growth Factor

Increased Demand for Consumer Electronics to Drive Market Growth

Consumer good end users include smart watches, bands, clothing, and patches with embedded sensors, small portable devices, and mobile applications. Consumer applications for wearable sensors have increased due to rising consumer electronics spending, growing urbanization, and consumers' improving lifestyles, which have increased public awareness of health and safety. For instance, Nike, one of the market leaders in the fitness tracker industry, incorporates the most recent innovations into its manufacturing procedures and products.



Hardware and Software-Related Technical Problems to Limit the Market Growth

Like many new technologies integrated into one system, wearable gadgets have hardware and software performance issues that may limit their general adoption. Users frequently struggle with waterproofing since moisture from sweat or laundry can damage wearable gadgets. Due to their diminutive size, the devices' screens and displays might be modest, and their power supplies might be limited. Thus, the technological complexity of the hardware and software in wearable devices is a substantial barrier to the market expansion for wearable sensors.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Wearable Sensors Market Report

ADIDAS

ANALOG DEVICES

GOOGLE

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

INTEL

INVENSENSE INC.

PANASONIC CORPORATION

STMICROELECTRONICS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the wearable sensors market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in January 2021, the Libre 3 System, a glucose monitoring device that can be used for up to 14 days, was on display by Abbott Laboratories. In 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ava AG's wearable fertility tracker for women.

Notable Industry Development

December 2021: With Harmony OS, Huawei has introduced smart glasses with ultra-thin, high-amplitude stereo speakers on the temples for music streaming and hands-free calling.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.90 % 2028 Value Projection 5.6 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 1.7 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Vertical, and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Wearable Sensors Market

Global Wearable Sensors Market – By Type

Accelerometers

Magnetometers

Gyroscopes

Inertial Sensors

Motion Sensors

Pressure & Force Sensors

Temperature & Humidity Sensors

Microphones & Microspeakers

Medical-based Sensors

Image Sensors

Touch Sensors

Other Sensors

Global Wearable Sensors Market – By Technology

MEMS

CMOS

Other Technologies

Global Wearable Sensors Market – By Application

Wristwear

Eyewear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Other Application

Global Wearable Sensors Market – By Vertical

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Other Verticals

Regional Overview





North America is projected to hold the largest share of the wearable sensors market over the forecast period because there are more government initiatives for health monitoring systems and because there are important key players in this area. The United States has been able to account for a higher market share due to the country's quick embrace of digital technology. The region's growing healthcare industry is another factor that is projected to accelerate the adoption of wearable sensor-enabled products throughout the forecast period. The demand for healthcare activity monitoring devices is driven by an aging and growing category of the U.S. population and by population growth and serious health concerns among youth.

Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global wearable sensors market share in the coming years, rising demand for wearable technology in various application areas, including security, healthcare, and fitness.

Due to the vast consumer base for sports and fitness equipment, the abundance of tech firms, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the U.S. generates the lion's share of the region's income.



In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by favorable reimbursement procedures and sophisticated, inexpensive sensor systems



