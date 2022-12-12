Voltreum Announces a P2P Blockchain-Based Strategy to Trade Energy

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project aims to provide greater access to renewable and clean energy sources. The platform allows consumers, producers, and other stakeholders to exchange energy in a peer-to-peer manner using smart contracts.





The company leverages the distributed power of blockchain technology and leveraging localized distribution networks and microgrids. Voltreum platform will enable communities to power their homes and small businesses securely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

A Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading System

Voltreum’s Volt-X is a new peer-to-peer energy trading system that enables users to buy and sell energy within their local communities. With Voltreum, people may exchange energy on the network in real time, enabling buyers to purchase power at optimal terms.

The mix between localized distribution and microgrids will represent the core of this project. This platform will allow users to optimize their energy trading and exchanges efficiently.

"Volt-X," as their founders labeled the application, will enable people to use local energy resources efficiently. The technology can help everyone create value and reduce their total electricity costs.

At the same time, it will ensure that producers get paid competitively for the energy they generate.

Solar panels, wind farms, hydro plants, and other renewable energy sources will directly connect to the Volt-X platform. This will allow users to purchase electricity from various sources at competitive prices.

The Hype Coming from a Live MVP

Interestingly, Voltreum has recently unveiled an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) to show the world what it can do. Following the event, the team mentioned it received invitations from potential customers to conduct pilot tests and use their product.

This fully bootstrapped venture has come this far without any external help. To aid in the sales, marketing, and development activities, Voltreum is opening up its first seed round on December 16th.

The fundraising operation will enhance the project's scalability and provide the team with resources to develop new features and services.

With a highly ambitious roadmap, Voltreum could revolutionize how people access the energy market. They have already taken the first steps, and they're eager to keep building the future of electricity marketplaces.

About Voltreum

Voltreum is a new project aiming to revolutionize how people exchange energy across a local area. By introducing a blockchain-powered platform, Voltreum will allow individuals, businesses, and community organizations to buy and sell energy easily.

This means that everyone in the community can benefit from better prices. No hidden fees, greater transparency, and accountability when buying and selling energy are the engine of the initiative.

Voltreum's website provides more information about this exciting initiative, as do the social media pages below.

