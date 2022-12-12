Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 2/12/2022 514,424 530.79 273,050,354 Monday, 5 December 2022 1,154 525.94 606,936 Tuesday, 6 December 2022 3,183 525.76 1,673,504 Wednesday, 7 December 2022 3,106 520.12 1,615,483 Thursday, 8 December 2022 3,277 517.14 1,694,672 Friday, 9 December 2022 3,401 520.26 1,769,419 In the period 5/12/2022 - 9/12/2022 14,121 521.21 7,360,014 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 9/12/2022 528,545 530.53 280,410,368 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,049,269 treasury shares corresponding to 8.04% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

