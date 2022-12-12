Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 2/12/2022
|514,424
|530.79
|273,050,354
|Monday, 5 December 2022
|1,154
|525.94
|606,936
|Tuesday, 6 December 2022
|3,183
|525.76
|1,673,504
|Wednesday, 7 December 2022
|3,106
|520.12
|1,615,483
|Thursday, 8 December 2022
|3,277
|517.14
|1,694,672
|Friday, 9 December 2022
|3,401
|520.26
|1,769,419
|In the period 5/12/2022 - 9/12/2022
|14,121
|521.21
|7,360,014
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 9/12/2022
|528,545
|530.53
|280,410,368
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,049,269 treasury shares corresponding to 8.04% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments