Associa Minnesota Collects 107 Pounds Of Food For Families In Need

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota (AM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area and surrounding cities, recently partnered with The Food Group for the second consecutive year to help feed area families in need. More than 30 company team members answered the call by collecting 107 pounds of foodstuffs that provided a total of 89 meals to local residents. In addition, two local families each received a three-day supply of food. The efforts of AM and other hunger-relief partners have supported the community outreach efforts of more than 250 local food pantries.

The Food Group is a local nonprofit focused on using nutritious food to strengthen community. They help alleviate hunger by working at the intersection of food access, equity, and nutrition. They also break down barriers to growing good food and getting it to those who need it most. The organization’s name, The Food Group, encompasses its values and innovative programs — from growing to gathering and donating and selling healthy foods — and its efforts to create an equitable and just food system. For more information, please visit https://thefoodgroupmn.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals-on-Wheels.

“I am extremely proud of all those team members who stepped up to help make our food drive a tremendous success,” said Associa Minnesota branch president JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. It was a terrific opportunity to make a difference in those communities in which our team member work and live.”

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities.

