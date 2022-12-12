Dr. Vince Clinical Research Strengthens Investigator Team with the Addition of George Atiee, MD

Overland Park, KS., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) announced the addition of highly experienced investigator George J. Atiee, M.D. to the medical team at its world-class clinical pharmacology unit.

Dr. Atiee has been practicing medicine with a focus on clinical research for over 35 years. He has participated as an investigator on well over 300 clinical studies. Dr. Atiee is licensed by the State Board of Medical Examiners in Texas, Indiana, Nebraska and Kansas.

Prior to his role with DVCR, Dr. Atiee served in various leadership roles such as Vice President, Medical Director, Site Director, and Lab Director for multiple clinical research organizations. Additionally, he served as the Chief Resident at the esteemed Baylor College of Medicine Residency Program and as a physician and Chief of Primary Care Clinic for the United States Airforce.

“I am honored and excited to be given opportunity to work with Dr. Vince and the experienced team he has assembled. Phase 1 clinical research has changed dramatically over the past decade,” said Atiee. “I have no doubt the new, state of the art facility will set the benchmark for years to come. Sponsors and study participants deserve the best and I know that will be our goal.”

When asked about the addition, DVCR’s CEO and Medical Director, Brad Vince, D.O. stated “Dr. Atiee brings a unique perspective to our organization with his ability to assess critical study paths and provide operations teams with efficient strategies for enrollment, data collection, and biomedical interventions. As Phase 1 clinical research continues to evolve, we will need more investigators who are able to adapt and effectively integrate technology into their oversight of studies. I have the utmost confidence that Dr. Atiee will do so.”

About Dr. Vince Clinical Research

Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) is a world-class CRO (Contract Research Organization) with a custom-built, green-designed headquarters and research complex encompassing three buildings in Overland Park, KS. DVCR’s complex includes a 90-bed clinical pharmacology unit featuring a combination of luxurious and private research suites and a GMP compliant pharmacy with positive and negative pressure compounding rooms. DVCR specializes in conducting clinical trials for both healthy normal volunteers and patient populations in a wide variety of early phase trials. By leveraging both technology and one of the country’s most experienced leadership teams, DVCR provides Smarter, Faster Data to their biopharmaceutical clients.