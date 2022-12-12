How CBD Helped Save the Life of Stirling CBD's Founder

CARY, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States in 2022. Stirling CBD founder Joe Kryszak's life changed when he received a cancer diagnosis in 2020. Kryszak shares how his company, Stirling CBD, helped him discover his cancer and contribute to his treatment and recovery.

Kryszak founded Stirling CBD after leaving a successful career in corporate America. An avid runner, he began working on an anti-cramp lotion after experiencing frequent cramps in his calf after running short distances. Together with his team, they developed a magnesium-infused CBD balm with magnesium sourced from the Dead Sea to reduce the calcium build-up that causes cramping.

"After finding out I had an aggressive form of bladder cancer, my doctor told me that running saved my life," said Kryszak. "The impact from running had damaged a cancerous mass; using CBD allowed me to keep running and for my cancer to be discovered."

In 2020, Kryszak underwent a cystectomy and chemotherapy, ending in June 2021. Today, Kryszak is in remission and cancer-free. "The root of my cancer was a millimeter from my muscle, which could easily have spread and proceeded into stage four. I created a product that helped save my life, and I continue to use the balm to this day," Kryszak shared.

In his six months of chemotherapy, Kryszak was either sick in bed or on the bathroom floor but remembered how the brain fog impacted him the most. During his treatment and recovery, Kryszak used Cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), which, in addition to hydration, were the only things that made him feel better.

"Thanks to CBD, I was able to help calm my symptoms and allow my body to relax. The effects it had on my life were a miracle," Kryszak said.

To learn more about Stirling CBD products, visit www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs and Massage Therapists.

