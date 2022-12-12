Baby Stroller Market is expected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2021 to USD 3.18 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the baby stroller market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the baby stroller treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Baby Stroller market are Baby Jogger, Dorel Industries Inc., Bumbleride, Bugaboo International B.V., Evenflo, Graco, Artsana USA, Britax, BREVI MILANO SPA, Baby Trend Inc, Silver Cross, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Baby Stroller market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Small toddlers up to about three years old are transported in strollers, also known as "pushchairs/buggies," while seated and facing front. Early on in the 1980s, a more smaller version known as a "buggy" gained popularity, popularised by the easily collapsible Maclaren buggy created and patented in 1965 by British aviation designer Owen Maclaren. Additionally, a number of twin strollers are produced, some for infants with a close age difference and some for infants with a comparable age (such as twins). Due to an increase in multiple births, triple strollers have just recently been introduced. Standard stroller safety regulations apply. It is a sort of travel system that normally comes as a set with a chassis and an infant seat and/or carrycot that can be removed. To switch between a stroller and a pram, use a travel system. A travel system's detached chassis, which is typically an umbrella-closing chassis, will typically be smaller when folded than other varieties, making it easier to transport in a car trunk or boot. Additionally, the baby seat can be converted into a car seat simply snapping it into a base designed to be kept in a car. This enables the baby's smooth entry and exit from car.

Scope of Baby Stroller Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Product type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Baby Jogger, Dorel Industries Inc., Bumbleride, Bugaboo International B.V., Evenflo, Graco, Artsana USA, Britax, BREVI MILANO SPA, Baby Trend Inc, Silver Cross, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The travel system segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product type jogging, double, standard, travel system, and lightweight. During the forecast period, the travel system segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. With a cutting-edge feature of an infant seat that is simply detachable from its main component, this product is an updated and creative version of the conventional stroller. The primary drivers of the segment are the rising popularity of travel among millennials and baby boomers as well as the growing acceptability of the product for safe transportation of newborn babies. Manufacturers concentrate on creating new products with the newest features. For instance, Red Kite unveiled the Kuro in 2019, a new product with characteristics including a reversible, multi-position seat, freestanding, adjustable handle, footrest, and connectivity with transport systems.

Retailers is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment is hypermarket/supermarket, retailers, and others. The retailers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is now a greater awareness of convenient products like prams, cribs, and strollers due to the expansion in baby care stores offering all items linked to newborn and baby care supplies. A significant aspect driving the segment is the expanding need for one-stop shopping options among the working population in order to improve efficiency and save time. The number of retail stores offering baby necessities has expanded as a result of parents' inclination to purchase all baby care supplies from the same store for greater convenience and less time spent looking for products in other places. Growing customer preference for specialty baby stores also explains the unique information consumers receive from retailers, who are well aware of the suitability of each product in relation to baby age.

For more information about Baby Stroller Market Infographics

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Baby Stroller include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Baby strollers make it easier to travel with a baby when there is no partner because the growing number of single parents in the region has increased the need to manage career and family on one person. The need for such products in the region is also projected to expand due to mothers' greater attention to physical health activities, which frequently involve walking and jogging with their infants. Manufacturers concentrate on including elements that let a single person operate the baby stroller as a result. For instance, Cybex introduced the E-Priam powered stroller.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Baby Stroller market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.21 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2029. The demand for baby strollers is growing daily as people are increasingly prone to purchase these trendy products in order to look nice. As a result, the Germany Baby Stroller Market is expanding at a very rapid rate. In addition, there are numerous retail stores where these Germany Baby Strollers can be found at a very convenient price.

China

China Baby Stroller’s market size was valued at USD 0.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.30 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2029. Baby stroller sales in China have increased as a result of rising baby gear awareness, changing consumer lifestyles, simple accessibility, and rising per capita income. All of them encourage parents to purchase baby gear, regardless of cost. Additionally, with the intention of buying high-quality products for their newborns, consumers' preferences have switched more toward those made by organized businesses, which has boosted the industry. After the advent of new multinational players, this industry saw significant upheaval.

India

India's Baby Stroller market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.28 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029. India's rapidly growing working population and urbanization have propelled the country's infant stroller market. The demand for strollers is expanding in the regionalong with the number of working mothers. The market penetration of baby care brands in India has increased as a result of new launches and promotional efforts by major players. Stroller items that appear lovely and can be handled simply and without bother for the parent are being offered by major businesses in the Indian industry. For instance, Doona USA formally announced the release of its new Doona Gold limited edition in January 2022.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as food & beverage, consumer goods, healthcare, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the consumer goods sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward better advance lifestyle.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in the developing regions coupled with increasing working women population.

