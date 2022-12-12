New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Battlefield Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372867/?utm_source=GNW

, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab AB, ATOS SE, Airbus S.A.S., and Rheinmetall AG.



The global digital battlefield market is expected to grow from $ 37.64 billion in 2021 to $ 41.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The digital battlefield market is expected to grow to $ 73.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%.



The digital battlefield market includes revenues earned by entities by communication devices, wearable devices, imaging devices, display devices, tracking devices, computer hardware devices, data distribution units, night vision devices, RFID, command and control software, military situational awareness, security management, inventory management, fleet management, and weapon integration.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A digital battlefield refers to an interconnected network of airborne platforms, weapon systems, and surveillance and communication devices.It provides various mechanisms, such as real-time mapping, allowing military officials to make real-time choices, especially in war-like scenarios.



It is used for mission rehearsal, execution, and after-action. It provides real-time situation awareness on the military battlefield.



North America was the largest region in the digital battlefield market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the digital battlefield market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values—that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of solutions in the digital battlefield markets are hardware, software, and services.Hardware in the digital battlefield market refers to the machinery and equipment used by the armed forces, such as all weapon systems, weapon platforms, vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and missiles.



The various technologies are artificial intelligence, 3D printing, internet of things, big data analytics, robotic process automation, cloud computing and master data management, digital twin, blockchain, AR, VR, and 5G, which are installed through new procurement and upgradation.Different technologies include artificial intelligence, 3d printing, internet of things, big data analytics, robotic process automation, cloud computing, master data management, digital twin, and others that involve various installations such as new procurement, upgradation.



The different platforms include land, naval, airborne, and space and involve several applications such as warfare platforms, cyber security, logistics and transportation, surveillance and situational awareness, command and control, health monitoring, design and manufacturing, and others.



Increasing inclination towards cloud services in military and defense is expected to propel the growth of the digital battlefield market going forward.Cloud services are network-based virtualized resources designed to offer quick, inexpensive access to applications without requiring internal hardware or infrastructure, and they offer advantages such as a flexible and secure cloud environment, highly redundant networking, and many others.



Cloud services in the military and defense are used to gather, process, and analyze intelligence resource data and provide security for battlefield intelligence.For instance, according to the United States Department of Defense (DOD), a branch of the US government responsible for the nation’s defense, in 2022 the department of defense allocated $ 798 million to the US army to spend on cloud services in the fiscal year 2022.



Also, in June 2021, the total US defense information technology and cyberspace activities budget overview for the fiscal year 2022 reached $ 83,091.3 million. Therefore, an increasing inclination toward cloud services in the military and defense is driving the growth of the digital battlefield market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the digital battlefield market.Major players operating in the digital battlefield sector are focused on implementing advanced technologies to expand their market share.



For instance, in June 2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc., a US-based aerospace and defense company, launched an infrared instrument integrated with infrared space technology to capture high-resolution imagery and battlefield information from space. The benefit of the device is that it can track a target of interest continuously, along with sensitivity and target discrimination, at a lower cost. It is part of a wide-field-of-view satellite that will also help to inform future space-based missile defense missions and designs.



In July 2020, BAE Systems, a UK-based aerospace company engaged in technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions, acquired Collins Aerospace for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is aimed at expanding BAE’s product portfolio with the addition of GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology.



Collins Aerospace is a US-based aerospace and defense company operating in the digital battlefield market.



The countries covered in the digital battlefield market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The digital battlefield market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital battlefield market statistics, including digital battlefield industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital battlefield market share, detailed digital battlefield market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital battlefield industry. This digital battlefield market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372867/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________